top story

Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 17-20, 2022

  • 0
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Sarah Jenks, Mayra Alejandra Sanchez, 105 Hardridge Lane, $175,000, 10/17/22

Chadwick R. Barrentine, Justin Eugene Self and Cheyenne Rose Wallace, 105 Fox Hollow Way, $190,000, 10/17/22

Tom West Company Inc., Travis Franklin Tarver, 101 Pepperridge Road, $250,000, 10/17/22

Robert McNeely and Lisa D. McNeely, Myrtese Jacobs and Cheryl Susemichel, 617 Westbrook Road, $510,000, 10/17/22

Robert A. Barber and LaDonna R. Barber, William Adam Waters, 1402 Culver St., $135,900, 10/17/22

BHM Capital LLC, CS Equity Partners LLC, 109 Rambling Way, $148,300, 10/17/22

Sara H. Craig, James Reliford et al, 310 Daniel Circle, $168,000, 10/17/22

PC LLC, E & J Tax Group LLC, 504 N. Alice St., $40,000, 10/17/22

Jimmy Mark Blackmon, Neighbor’s Toolshed LLC, Lots 6, 7, & 8 of Ranchos West SD, Newton, $50,000, 10/17/22

Neighbor’s Toolshed LLC, Neighbor’s Toolshed LLC, Lots 6, 7, & 8 of Ranchos West SD, Newton, $50,000, 10/17/22

Benjamin Troy Ayers and Dina Ayers, Valencia Trinette Saffold, 114 Lily Trace, $150,000, 10/18/22

Anita Louise McLain, Tiara Rae Henson, 508 Hedstrom Drive, $130,000, 10/18/22

John D. Anderson and Barbara Anderson, Mark W. Salisbury and Wilma J. Salisbury, 104 Hampshire St., $305,000, 10/18/22

Jacob DeMatteo and Jillian DeMatteo, Kala Hamilton and Jermaine Reynolds, 111 Pond Cypress Loop, Midland City, $393,500, 10/18/22

Shannon Fennell David, Personal Representative of Estate of Annette Roberts Fennell, Michael T. Langshaw, 415 Willie Varnum Road, $95,000, 10/18/22

Henry Charles Cochran and Sukebra Jadowinel Ward, Rahul Garg, 123 Scarlet Oaks Court, $183,000, 10/18/22

McLaughlin Properties LLC, Royce Scofield, Trustee of The Scofield Living Trust, 1.75 acres, Dean Road, Slocomb, $27,500, 10/18/22

Jonathan Andrew Harbuck and Robin L. Harbuck, Stephanie Mackenzie, 1205 Monte Carlo Drive, $208,000, 10/18/22

David A. Davis, Ruby Griffin, 201 Naomi Drive, $85,000, 10/18/22

Donald Clay Berry and James Douglas Berry, Thomas O. Tolleson, 106 Westmont Drive, $100,000, 10/19/22

William Tyler Marchman and Jaylin A. Marchman, Vera Yvonne Godert, 6176 Willie Varnum Road, Cottonwood, $124,000, 10/19/22

David Walter Perkins Jr. and Ashley Perkins, Adam Keith Weekley and Natalie Johnston Weekley, 107 Ridgecrest Loop, $286,000, 10/19/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Jitendra U. Srivatsav and Pooja U. Raval, 341 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $309,118, 10/19/22

Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Restoration Plus+ LLC, 990 Webb Road, $15,000, 10/19/22

GP Brannon Inc., Wesley Logan Pybus and Kendra Pybus, 10005 S. Park Ave., $285,000, 10/19/22

Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York Inc., Sarah Helon Cutler, 1407 Houston St., $125,000, 10/19/22

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 160 Sandbed Road, Newton, $35,000, 10/19/22

Danny M. Hayes, Jasmine Dione Baker, 1508 Montezuma Ave., $163,000, 10/19/22

Ina Morine Smith, Dennis M. Williams and Sheree Williams, 125 Cypress St., Webb, $25,000, 10/19/22

Marjoie McIntire, Deborah Bass, Jacqueline Davids, Nancy Rosales, and Barbara Brown, Kathryn Hall and Steven Hall, 79 Eastgate Drive, $110,000, 10/19/22

Richard K. Ball and Mary S. Ball, FL RE Dothan Holdings LLC, 1500 Industrial Road, $200,000, 10/19/22

Ronald E. Bruce and Pamela M. Bruce, Michael Gregory Rane and Kathleen M. Rane, 35 Foxchase Drive, $347,500, 10/19/22

Patrick Wayne Hartsfield and Marshall C. Hammock, Edward Spate and Glenda Spate, 226 Lace Drive, $220,000, 10/19/22

Grace B. Foster, Stephen A. Davis and Candice M. Lassiter, 352 Southern Oak Drive, $330,000, 10/19/22

Jack Dempsey Senn and Ana Rosa Delgado Ortega, Cupertino Delgado Mendez and Bernarda Meza Romero, 813 Dusy St., $57,000, 10/20/22

Jenny Hansson, James McNeill and Christopher McNeill, 636 Zachary Road, $10, 10/20/22

Tom West Company Inc., Robert A. Fowler, 112 Bluffton Road, $234,900, 10/20/22

Gregory Alfred Bohannan and Melissa F. Bohannan, Paul Andrews, 1113 Valley Forge Road, $92,000, 10/20/22

Andrew J. Scarborough, Administrator of Estate of Roy White, Gregory Lazona Greenwood and Yolanda Griffin Greenwood, 108 Birchwood Lane, $118,000, 10/20/22

Felicia Ayodeji and Akinola O. Ayodeji, Co-Trustees of The Ayodeji Joint Living Trust, Audrey Jane Huth, 2803 Peachtree Drive, $435,000, 10/20/22

Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Shakeel Hackett et al, 515 Joe Cook St., Cottonwood, $162,900, 10/20/22

Ashton Booker and Monique Suzanne Booker, James B. Roberts, 487 Jester St., Cowarts, $187,000, 10/20/22

Larry Ladon Wise, Silvertree Properties LLC, 105 and 107 Commercial Lane, $550,000, 10/20/22

Richard K. Ball and J. Farrest Taylor, as Attorney-in-Fact for the Barbara J. Flowers GC Trust, the Charles B. Flowers GC Trust, the Christina T. Flowers GC Trust, the James J T Flowers GC Trust, the Martin H. Flowers GC Trust, and the J. McDavid Flowers Jr. GC Trust, FL RE Dothan Holdings LLC, 768 Murray Road, $200,000, 10/20/22

Tony Steve Knight, City of Dothan, 507 4th Ave., $15,000, 10/20/22

Claire F. Harris and Aimee C. Winters, City of Dothan, parcel on North Cherry Street, $8,000, 10/20/22

Green Enterprises LLC, Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, 429 E. Selma St., $47,000, 10/20/22

