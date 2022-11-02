Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 24-27, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Dianne Vinson and Brenda McGriff, Ciriaco Quiahua Ramirez and Terry F. Pierce, 1110 Cynthia Drive, $37,000, 10/24/22
John J. Smith, Paul J. Meadows and Felicia Hix Hilyer, 1102 Deborah St., $80,000, 10/24/22
Aaron T. Crowell and Audrey A. Vasauskas, Jason Nelson and Alexis Nelson, 132 Ridgecrest Loop, $345,000, 10/24/22
David W. Long and Cheryl C. Long, Barbara J. Holt and Caryn Joanna Corte, 1606 Burbank St., $254,000, 10/24/22
Nicholas Morris, Philip P. Thomas, 321 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $224,000, 10/24/22
SW Dothan PS LLC, P & L Navarra Family Investments LLC and PN Ventures LLC, 200 Buyers Drive, $2,305,000, 10/24/22
People are also reading…
Kason Holding Group LLC, Kara Campbell, 103 Mayberry Lane, $144,000, 10/24/22
Gaius D. Johnson, Paul S. Bowers and Tammy L. Bowers, 2686 Hodgesville Road, $80,000, 10/24/22
Robert Seitz and Linda Sue Bailey, Steven Hawley, 5772 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $260,000, 10/24/22
Now Properties LLC, Bill Dowding, Lot 8/B 1st add Pine Hills Estates, Ashford, $8,500, 10/24/22
Ian P. McCommon and Chloe C. McCommon, David Coe and Caroline Coe, 218 Kirksey Drive, $362,500, 10/24/22
Donald H. Atwell, individually and as Administrator of the Estate of Jerry R. Atwell, George Gonzales, 202 Sherwood Drive, $17,000, 10/24/22
Jeania June Sanders and Donna Jo Ethridge, Carleigh Alfrey, 6687 S. State Highway 109, Slocomb, $96,000, 10/25/22
Iaisha Hall, Matthew Hunt, 1581 E. Selma St., $125,000, 10/25/22
John Dixon and Catina Dixon, Garrett Long and Taylor Long, 102 Yuri Drive, $199,000, 10/25/22
Amanda Louise Hickerson, Evan Bortz and Kara Bortz, 104 Dearborn Drive, $200,000, 10/25/22
Jennifer Wright and Clayton Bell IV, Co-Executors of Estate of Janice Bell, Harrison Fitzgerald Wright, 107 Ridge Road, $275,000, 10/25/22
Dr. Peter and Dr. Faye Rao, Matthew and Rebecca Anderson, 113 Berwick Court, $500, 10/25/22
Matthew and Rebecca Anderson, Dr. Peter and Dr. Faye Rao, 114 Berwick Court, $500, 10/25/22
Matthew and Rebecca Anderson, Andrae and Queen Ballard, 113 Berwick Court, $893,000, 10/25/22
Myrtese C. Jacobs and Cheryl Susemichel, Ian McCommon and Chloe McCommon, 705 Edinburgh Way, $525,000, 10/25/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Stephen Villa and Traviana C. Villa, 510 Ridgeland Road, $288,526, 10/25/22
Preston B. Smith and Jessica L. Smith, Kimberly Kay Edwards and Kerri O. Edwards, 194 Winslette Road, Newton, $190,000, 10/25/22
Betty J. Hines, Jeremy B. Sedor, 209 Springview St., Columbia, $43,000, 10/26/22
Martha Frances Martin, Mark Vespia, 1772 S. Saint Andrews St., $68,000, 10/26/22
Michael Allen Phillips and Jenifer Phillips, Dearl Tate and Tammi Tate, 2600 Samantha Drive, $440,000, 10/26/22
Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, and Mark H. Baxley, Shaoming Zhang, 506 Montana St., $1,262.99, 10/26/22
Timothy Bugg, Garry Barrentine et al, parcel on State Line Road, Cottonwood, $15,000, 10/26/22
Sheryl Steverson, D & D Reid LLC, 786 E. Selma St., $10,000, 10/26/22
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Deneilia Morgan, 108 Sandpiper Lane, $239,900, 10/26/22
David Coe and Caroline Coe, Judy Honey, 118 Frankfort Drive, $236,500, 10/26/22
Estate of Mary Winfield Wash, Leola Searcy, 115 Legends Court, $192,000, 10/26/22
James M. Adkinson and Deborah S. Adkinson, Elizabeth L. Hasan, 3006 Nottingham Way, $125,000, 10/27/22
James William Clark and Nellie Faye Roberts, Ryan Joseph Gill, 105 Muirfield Lane, $235,000, 10/27/22
SECT Real Estate Holdings LLC, Eugenia Thomas, 2707 Griffin Drive, $188,000, 10/27/22
Frank Hayes, Jimmy Hollingsworth, 11149 State Hwy. 52, Lot 10, Webb, $15,000, 10/27/12
Now Properties LLC, Bill Dowding, Lot 13/C 1st add to Pine Hills Estates, Ashford, $8,500, 10/27/22
State of Alabama and J.V. White and Luvinia White and Willie J. White, Keith Wilson, 308 Doris Lane, $3,493.60, 10/27/22
Ram R. Peddada and Veena Peddada, John Raney and Elaine Raney, 300 Kirk Lane, $632,000, 10/27/22
Donna S. Ben-Barrak, City of Dothan, 5.26 acres on 753 Hatton Road, $214,000, 10/27/22
Donna S. Ben-Barrak, City of Dothan, 0.07 acres on 753 Hatton Road, $500, 10/27/22
Donna S. Ben-Barrak, City of Dothan, 0.20 acres on 753 Hatton Road, $500, 10/27/22