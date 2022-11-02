 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 24-27, 2022

  • 0
dot generic real estate transactions 2 generic.jpg

Metro Creative Graphics

 Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Dianne Vinson and Brenda McGriff, Ciriaco Quiahua Ramirez and Terry F. Pierce, 1110 Cynthia Drive, $37,000, 10/24/22

John J. Smith, Paul J. Meadows and Felicia Hix Hilyer, 1102 Deborah St., $80,000, 10/24/22

Aaron T. Crowell and Audrey A. Vasauskas, Jason Nelson and Alexis Nelson, 132 Ridgecrest Loop, $345,000, 10/24/22

David W. Long and Cheryl C. Long, Barbara J. Holt and Caryn Joanna Corte, 1606 Burbank St., $254,000, 10/24/22

Nicholas Morris, Philip P. Thomas, 321 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $224,000, 10/24/22

SW Dothan PS LLC, P & L Navarra Family Investments LLC and PN Ventures LLC, 200 Buyers Drive, $2,305,000, 10/24/22

People are also reading…

Kason Holding Group LLC, Kara Campbell, 103 Mayberry Lane, $144,000, 10/24/22

Gaius D. Johnson, Paul S. Bowers and Tammy L. Bowers, 2686 Hodgesville Road, $80,000, 10/24/22

Robert Seitz and Linda Sue Bailey, Steven Hawley, 5772 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $260,000, 10/24/22

Now Properties LLC, Bill Dowding, Lot 8/B 1st add Pine Hills Estates, Ashford, $8,500, 10/24/22

Ian P. McCommon and Chloe C. McCommon, David Coe and Caroline Coe, 218 Kirksey Drive, $362,500, 10/24/22

Donald H. Atwell, individually and as Administrator of the Estate of Jerry R. Atwell, George Gonzales, 202 Sherwood Drive, $17,000, 10/24/22

Jeania June Sanders and Donna Jo Ethridge, Carleigh Alfrey, 6687 S. State Highway 109, Slocomb, $96,000, 10/25/22

Iaisha Hall, Matthew Hunt, 1581 E. Selma St., $125,000, 10/25/22

John Dixon and Catina Dixon, Garrett Long and Taylor Long, 102 Yuri Drive, $199,000, 10/25/22

Amanda Louise Hickerson, Evan Bortz and Kara Bortz, 104 Dearborn Drive, $200,000, 10/25/22

Jennifer Wright and Clayton Bell IV, Co-Executors of Estate of Janice Bell, Harrison Fitzgerald Wright, 107 Ridge Road, $275,000, 10/25/22

Dr. Peter and Dr. Faye Rao, Matthew and Rebecca Anderson, 113 Berwick Court, $500, 10/25/22

Matthew and Rebecca Anderson, Dr. Peter and Dr. Faye Rao, 114 Berwick Court, $500, 10/25/22

Matthew and Rebecca Anderson, Andrae and Queen Ballard, 113 Berwick Court, $893,000, 10/25/22

Myrtese C. Jacobs and Cheryl Susemichel, Ian McCommon and Chloe McCommon, 705 Edinburgh Way, $525,000, 10/25/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Stephen Villa and Traviana C. Villa, 510 Ridgeland Road, $288,526, 10/25/22

Preston B. Smith and Jessica L. Smith, Kimberly Kay Edwards and Kerri O. Edwards, 194 Winslette Road, Newton, $190,000, 10/25/22

Betty J. Hines, Jeremy B. Sedor, 209 Springview St., Columbia, $43,000, 10/26/22

Martha Frances Martin, Mark Vespia, 1772 S. Saint Andrews St., $68,000, 10/26/22

Michael Allen Phillips and Jenifer Phillips, Dearl Tate and Tammi Tate, 2600 Samantha Drive, $440,000, 10/26/22

Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, and Mark H. Baxley, Shaoming Zhang, 506 Montana St., $1,262.99, 10/26/22

Timothy Bugg, Garry Barrentine et al, parcel on State Line Road, Cottonwood, $15,000, 10/26/22

Sheryl Steverson, D & D Reid LLC, 786 E. Selma St., $10,000, 10/26/22

Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Deneilia Morgan, 108 Sandpiper Lane, $239,900, 10/26/22

David Coe and Caroline Coe, Judy Honey, 118 Frankfort Drive, $236,500, 10/26/22

Estate of Mary Winfield Wash, Leola Searcy, 115 Legends Court, $192,000, 10/26/22

James M. Adkinson and Deborah S. Adkinson, Elizabeth L. Hasan, 3006 Nottingham Way, $125,000, 10/27/22

James William Clark and Nellie Faye Roberts, Ryan Joseph Gill, 105 Muirfield Lane, $235,000, 10/27/22

SECT Real Estate Holdings LLC, Eugenia Thomas, 2707 Griffin Drive, $188,000, 10/27/22

Frank Hayes, Jimmy Hollingsworth, 11149 State Hwy. 52, Lot 10, Webb, $15,000, 10/27/12

Now Properties LLC, Bill Dowding, Lot 13/C 1st add to Pine Hills Estates, Ashford, $8,500, 10/27/22

State of Alabama and J.V. White and Luvinia White and Willie J. White, Keith Wilson, 308 Doris Lane, $3,493.60, 10/27/22

Ram R. Peddada and Veena Peddada, John Raney and Elaine Raney, 300 Kirk Lane, $632,000, 10/27/22

Donna S. Ben-Barrak, City of Dothan, 5.26 acres on 753 Hatton Road, $214,000, 10/27/22

Donna S. Ben-Barrak, City of Dothan, 0.07 acres on 753 Hatton Road, $500, 10/27/22

Donna S. Ben-Barrak, City of Dothan, 0.20 acres on 753 Hatton Road, $500, 10/27/22

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a stabbing at a Halloween party reportedly prompted by a Ku Klux Klan costume. WDHN is reporting that Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School, has been charged with first-degree assault. More arrests could follow, authorities said. Attempts to contact Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms were not ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The recognition of Brazilian presidential election results: Between protests and congratulations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert