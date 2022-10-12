 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 3-6, 2022

  • 0
dot generic real estate transactions 2 generic.jpg

Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Sharon G. Kimbrel, Personal Representative of The Estate of Winnie Davis Owens, Jacob Franklin Westbrook, 2026 Dyras Road, Cottonwood, $79,500, 10/03/22

John Lucas Inc., Thomas Brooks Glover, 830 1st Ave., Ashford, $178,500, 10/03/22

Janice T. Parmer, Jonathan Cody Robison, 5873 Prevatt Road, Ashford, $150,000, 10/03/22

Lee Whitman and Susan Whitman, Ricky Dewayne Ward, 3216 Springdale Drive, $128,000, 10/03/22

Kyle Yoder and Kelly Yoder, Mary Ellen Yoder, 193 Watson Road, $143,000, 10/03/22

Kalia LLC, Tyler Watson and Kimberly Carol Watson, 3133 Pansey Road, Ashford, $200,000, 10/03/22

Geoffrey Kevin Bond, Bennie Ray Hanes, 209 David Hussey Road, Newton, $280,000, 10/03/22

People are also reading…

Mark Beckworth and Sherri Beckworth, Nicholas Watford and Kellie Watford, Lot 5, D Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $34,900, 10/03/22

Double T LLC, Southern Grace Enterprises LLC, 1119, 1121 and 1125 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $1,200,000, 10/03/22

Troy University, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, 164.68 acres on North Brannon Stand Road, $2,470,200, 10/03/22

Kim Leger, Personal Representative of Estate of Barbara H. Olive a/k/a Barbara Olive, James Hinson and Kara Hinson, 109 Doncaster Way, $315,000, 10/03/22

George Bealle Dennis and Miriam J. Dennis, Tabitha Dawn Smith and Ronald Douglas Smith, 408 Audubon Drive, $249,900, 10/03/22

Marc Snyder, Trustee of Marc Snyder Revocable Trust, and Donna McCullough Snyder, Trustee of Donna McCullough Snyder Revocable Trust, DeeAnn Lane Robinson, 420 Caravella Drive, $409,000, 10/03/22

Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association, Kaija Stewart and Britany Glover, 1919 Shamrock Road, $145,000, 10/03/22

Phyllis Turnham Hall, Trustee of Turnham Family Trust, Phyllis, et al, JLM Land Company LLC, property behind 2285 Ross Clark Circle, $6,750, 10/03/22

Flint Equipment Company f/k/a Flint Equipment Co., DJD Southeast Real Estate Holdings LLC, 169 Ross Clark Circle, $2,660,000, 10/03/22

Marilyn T. Major et al, Orlando D. Edwards, 415 Mill Creek Circle, $240,000, 10/03/22

Benjamin Delano Peacock and Walter Booth Parramore, Donald Dwight Wells, 11.6 +/- acres, Zachary Road, $50,000, 10/03/22

Infinity Construction Enterprises Inc., Bryan Casdorph, River Road, Columbia, $20,000, 10/03/22

Barbara Stinson Bryan, Jared Stinson, Evan Stinson, Thomas Knight, Lisa Kelley Morgan, and Greg Scoggins, Lendon Scott Sr. as trustee of the Lendon Scott Revocable Trust, 0 Beverlye Road, $183,000, 10/03/22

B&B Ice of Tampa Bay Inc., Double T LLC, 155 County Road 33, Ashford, $99,000, 10/03/22

Harry T. Hudson, Lisa C. Solinger, 208 Stonehaven Court, $455,000, 10/03/22

Keith A. McCarthy, Rickey Dennis Bowen and Barbara Bowen, 210 Stonehaven Court, $405,000, 10/03/22

Lisa R. deSercey, Jeffery Jackson Plumbing & Electric LLC, 1.28 acres north of 7727 S. County Road 55, Cottonwood, $10,000, 10/04/22

Marvin R. Kelly and Beckie E. Donaldson, Wendell Floyd and Wanda Floyd, 204 Ironwood Way, $350,000, 10/04/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Kim Leeks Shepherd, 133 Puent Drive, $362,000, 10/04/22

Mel Adams, Duke Nguyen and Lynn Nghiem, 854 N. Oates St., $130,000, 10/04/22

Mary F. Walker, Robert Blaine Stewart and Mary Emily Stewart, 1404 Osceola St., $260,000, 10/04/22

Legacy Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, Michael Lee Wolfe and Misty Williams, 1528 Baxter Road, Ashford, $45,000, 10/04/22

Larry D. Harris, SHW LLC, 1125 S. Saint Andrews St., $60,000, 10/04/22

Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Matthew Graham Bruner, 114 Sandpiper Lane, $239,900, 10/04/22

Spann Farm Realty Co. Inc., Five Star Credit Union, 0 W. Main St., $851,312.50, 10/04/22

Garrett K. Lorton and Adrienne Jo Lorton, Rebecca L. Clayton, 236 Chloe Court, $250,000, 10/04/22

Estate of Mae Ann Snell, Ken Schultz and Barbara Oliveira dos Santos, 107 Paddock Drive, $169,900, 10/04/22

Bradwick L. Amburgy, Samuel T. Bagwell and Patricia S. Bagwell, 15 acres on Webb Road, $82,000, 10/04/22

Francisco Rivera and Ashley Nichole Rivera, Mark A. Payton Jr., 411 Pine Hills Drive, $123,000, 10/04/22

Vlady Daniels and Joyce Daniels, Bruce W. Daniels Sr., Mitchell C. Daniels, Brenda J. Daniels Dover, and Holly E. Daniels Merryman, 483 N. Bay Springs Road, $27,300, 10/04/22

Heath B. Cody, Mr. and Mrs. Heath B. Cody, 3302 Grandberry Drive, $31,750, 10/05/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, The Lars H. Langlo and Marion L. Langlo Revocable Living Trust, 541 Ridgeland Drive, $239,500, 10/05/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, The Lars H. Langlo and Marion L. Langlo Revocable Living Trust, 502 Ridgeland Drive, $241,500, 10/05/22

Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, Tammy Lynn Vinson, Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $31,000, 10/05/22

Jerry O. Morgan, Thomas C. Mayfield, 1907 Clark St., $175,000, 10/05/22

Justin T. Abercrombie, Harold Adkins and Stephanie Adkins, 1351 Coe Dairy Road, $122,000, 10/05/22

Julana C. Harrison, Randy Roland, 0 Lizard Lope Road, Columbia, $60,000, 10/05/22

Brittney E. Layton and J. Heath Layton, Chasity Bowen Sampson, South County Road 55, Ashford, $26,000, 10/05/22

Chad Dean Development LLC, November Properties LLC, 2292, 2316, 2308, 2300, 2322, 2324, 2326, and 2308 Middleton Road, $1,200,000, 10/05/22

Stephen A. Barrett and Jo Ellen Barrett, William Talley and Karen L. Talley, 128 Lawrenceburg Court, $217,900, 10/05/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Caleb Michael Warg and Meghan Rebecca Weber, 323 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $291,812, 10/06/22

Dennis W. Miller and Kristie Miller, Lynda A. Snelling, 310 Ameris Ave., $240,000, 10/06/22

Integrity Investments Inc., Bonny Hatcher, 311 Hanging Moss Trail, Cottonwood, $10,000, 10/06/22

Crown Properties LLC, Kenneth Anthony Harris, 619 Farrah Circle, $199,000, 10/06/22

Saftzof Ltd., FYE Investments LLC, 3665 Westgate Parkway, $500,000, 10/06/22

Now Properties LLC, Bill Dowding, Lot 12/C 1st add Pine Hills Estates, Ashford, $8,500, 10/06/22

Dynamic Developments LLC, Hasnain Meghani, Jester Street, Cowarts, $220,000, 10/06/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, 4K Farms LLC, 547 Ridgeland Road, $235,900, 10/06/22

Chad Dean Construction Inc., Kathy Lou Etheridge, 1259 N. County Road 33, Ashford, $161,650, 10/06/22

Ronnie H. Anderson and Sasha V. Anderson, April Lynn Turner Peoples and Xaviera Destiny Peoples, 129 Sundance Lane, Midland City, $180,000, 10/06/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Beau A. Holland and Farrin Holland, 205 Daphne Drive, $418,389, 10/06/22

Stephen Chase Bradley and Hannah Paxton Bradley, Courtney Roger and Christopher Powell, 315 Wicklow Drive, $300,000, 10/06/22

Brandon L. Dana and Shelby D. Dana, Ayanna Willis, 209 Londonberry Drive, $196,000, 10/06/22

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue workers search for Venezuela landslide survivors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert