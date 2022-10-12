Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 3-6, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Sharon G. Kimbrel, Personal Representative of The Estate of Winnie Davis Owens, Jacob Franklin Westbrook, 2026 Dyras Road, Cottonwood, $79,500, 10/03/22
John Lucas Inc., Thomas Brooks Glover, 830 1st Ave., Ashford, $178,500, 10/03/22
Janice T. Parmer, Jonathan Cody Robison, 5873 Prevatt Road, Ashford, $150,000, 10/03/22
Lee Whitman and Susan Whitman, Ricky Dewayne Ward, 3216 Springdale Drive, $128,000, 10/03/22
Kyle Yoder and Kelly Yoder, Mary Ellen Yoder, 193 Watson Road, $143,000, 10/03/22
Kalia LLC, Tyler Watson and Kimberly Carol Watson, 3133 Pansey Road, Ashford, $200,000, 10/03/22
Geoffrey Kevin Bond, Bennie Ray Hanes, 209 David Hussey Road, Newton, $280,000, 10/03/22
Mark Beckworth and Sherri Beckworth, Nicholas Watford and Kellie Watford, Lot 5, D Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $34,900, 10/03/22
Double T LLC, Southern Grace Enterprises LLC, 1119, 1121 and 1125 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $1,200,000, 10/03/22
Troy University, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, 164.68 acres on North Brannon Stand Road, $2,470,200, 10/03/22
Kim Leger, Personal Representative of Estate of Barbara H. Olive a/k/a Barbara Olive, James Hinson and Kara Hinson, 109 Doncaster Way, $315,000, 10/03/22
George Bealle Dennis and Miriam J. Dennis, Tabitha Dawn Smith and Ronald Douglas Smith, 408 Audubon Drive, $249,900, 10/03/22
Marc Snyder, Trustee of Marc Snyder Revocable Trust, and Donna McCullough Snyder, Trustee of Donna McCullough Snyder Revocable Trust, DeeAnn Lane Robinson, 420 Caravella Drive, $409,000, 10/03/22
Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association, Kaija Stewart and Britany Glover, 1919 Shamrock Road, $145,000, 10/03/22
Phyllis Turnham Hall, Trustee of Turnham Family Trust, Phyllis, et al, JLM Land Company LLC, property behind 2285 Ross Clark Circle, $6,750, 10/03/22
Flint Equipment Company f/k/a Flint Equipment Co., DJD Southeast Real Estate Holdings LLC, 169 Ross Clark Circle, $2,660,000, 10/03/22
Marilyn T. Major et al, Orlando D. Edwards, 415 Mill Creek Circle, $240,000, 10/03/22
Benjamin Delano Peacock and Walter Booth Parramore, Donald Dwight Wells, 11.6 +/- acres, Zachary Road, $50,000, 10/03/22
Infinity Construction Enterprises Inc., Bryan Casdorph, River Road, Columbia, $20,000, 10/03/22
Barbara Stinson Bryan, Jared Stinson, Evan Stinson, Thomas Knight, Lisa Kelley Morgan, and Greg Scoggins, Lendon Scott Sr. as trustee of the Lendon Scott Revocable Trust, 0 Beverlye Road, $183,000, 10/03/22
B&B Ice of Tampa Bay Inc., Double T LLC, 155 County Road 33, Ashford, $99,000, 10/03/22
Harry T. Hudson, Lisa C. Solinger, 208 Stonehaven Court, $455,000, 10/03/22
Keith A. McCarthy, Rickey Dennis Bowen and Barbara Bowen, 210 Stonehaven Court, $405,000, 10/03/22
Lisa R. deSercey, Jeffery Jackson Plumbing & Electric LLC, 1.28 acres north of 7727 S. County Road 55, Cottonwood, $10,000, 10/04/22
Marvin R. Kelly and Beckie E. Donaldson, Wendell Floyd and Wanda Floyd, 204 Ironwood Way, $350,000, 10/04/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Kim Leeks Shepherd, 133 Puent Drive, $362,000, 10/04/22
Mel Adams, Duke Nguyen and Lynn Nghiem, 854 N. Oates St., $130,000, 10/04/22
Mary F. Walker, Robert Blaine Stewart and Mary Emily Stewart, 1404 Osceola St., $260,000, 10/04/22
Legacy Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, Michael Lee Wolfe and Misty Williams, 1528 Baxter Road, Ashford, $45,000, 10/04/22
Larry D. Harris, SHW LLC, 1125 S. Saint Andrews St., $60,000, 10/04/22
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Matthew Graham Bruner, 114 Sandpiper Lane, $239,900, 10/04/22
Spann Farm Realty Co. Inc., Five Star Credit Union, 0 W. Main St., $851,312.50, 10/04/22
Garrett K. Lorton and Adrienne Jo Lorton, Rebecca L. Clayton, 236 Chloe Court, $250,000, 10/04/22
Estate of Mae Ann Snell, Ken Schultz and Barbara Oliveira dos Santos, 107 Paddock Drive, $169,900, 10/04/22
Bradwick L. Amburgy, Samuel T. Bagwell and Patricia S. Bagwell, 15 acres on Webb Road, $82,000, 10/04/22
Francisco Rivera and Ashley Nichole Rivera, Mark A. Payton Jr., 411 Pine Hills Drive, $123,000, 10/04/22
Vlady Daniels and Joyce Daniels, Bruce W. Daniels Sr., Mitchell C. Daniels, Brenda J. Daniels Dover, and Holly E. Daniels Merryman, 483 N. Bay Springs Road, $27,300, 10/04/22
Heath B. Cody, Mr. and Mrs. Heath B. Cody, 3302 Grandberry Drive, $31,750, 10/05/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, The Lars H. Langlo and Marion L. Langlo Revocable Living Trust, 541 Ridgeland Drive, $239,500, 10/05/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, The Lars H. Langlo and Marion L. Langlo Revocable Living Trust, 502 Ridgeland Drive, $241,500, 10/05/22
Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, Tammy Lynn Vinson, Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $31,000, 10/05/22
Jerry O. Morgan, Thomas C. Mayfield, 1907 Clark St., $175,000, 10/05/22
Justin T. Abercrombie, Harold Adkins and Stephanie Adkins, 1351 Coe Dairy Road, $122,000, 10/05/22
Julana C. Harrison, Randy Roland, 0 Lizard Lope Road, Columbia, $60,000, 10/05/22
Brittney E. Layton and J. Heath Layton, Chasity Bowen Sampson, South County Road 55, Ashford, $26,000, 10/05/22
Chad Dean Development LLC, November Properties LLC, 2292, 2316, 2308, 2300, 2322, 2324, 2326, and 2308 Middleton Road, $1,200,000, 10/05/22
Stephen A. Barrett and Jo Ellen Barrett, William Talley and Karen L. Talley, 128 Lawrenceburg Court, $217,900, 10/05/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Caleb Michael Warg and Meghan Rebecca Weber, 323 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $291,812, 10/06/22
Dennis W. Miller and Kristie Miller, Lynda A. Snelling, 310 Ameris Ave., $240,000, 10/06/22
Integrity Investments Inc., Bonny Hatcher, 311 Hanging Moss Trail, Cottonwood, $10,000, 10/06/22
Crown Properties LLC, Kenneth Anthony Harris, 619 Farrah Circle, $199,000, 10/06/22
Saftzof Ltd., FYE Investments LLC, 3665 Westgate Parkway, $500,000, 10/06/22
Now Properties LLC, Bill Dowding, Lot 12/C 1st add Pine Hills Estates, Ashford, $8,500, 10/06/22
Dynamic Developments LLC, Hasnain Meghani, Jester Street, Cowarts, $220,000, 10/06/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, 4K Farms LLC, 547 Ridgeland Road, $235,900, 10/06/22
Chad Dean Construction Inc., Kathy Lou Etheridge, 1259 N. County Road 33, Ashford, $161,650, 10/06/22
Ronnie H. Anderson and Sasha V. Anderson, April Lynn Turner Peoples and Xaviera Destiny Peoples, 129 Sundance Lane, Midland City, $180,000, 10/06/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Beau A. Holland and Farrin Holland, 205 Daphne Drive, $418,389, 10/06/22
Stephen Chase Bradley and Hannah Paxton Bradley, Courtney Roger and Christopher Powell, 315 Wicklow Drive, $300,000, 10/06/22
Brandon L. Dana and Shelby D. Dana, Ayanna Willis, 209 Londonberry Drive, $196,000, 10/06/22