Houston County real estate transfers Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Jerry Brown and Mildred Brown, Dan Nance and Denise Nance, 425 N. Bay Springs Road, $299,000, 10/31/22

Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, Daven E. Cobb, Lot 3, Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $32,000, 10/31/22

Michael J. Buckner and Deborah A. Buckner, Wanda Dale Mercer, 120 Bluffton Road, $226,700, 10/31/22

Nermein Mohamed Mohamed-Lofty and Akram Ibrahim Ahmed Haggag, Champion LLC, 221 Primrose Drive, $146,800, 10/31/22

M & M Rental Management LLC, Elizabeth M. Heykoop and Arie Heijkoop, 906 Canterbury Drive, $208,000, 10/31/22

Legacy Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, Alexander Reina Gonzalez and Beatriz Rodriguez Padron, 1237 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $212,500, 10/31/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Courtney Sansom and Brandy Miller, 27 Laurel Court, Newton, $311,033, 10/31/22

John Lucas Inc., Lindsay Nicole Qualls and Garrett Still, 842 1st Ave., Ashford, $178,500, 10/31/22

Ricky C. Harrell, Denis Lee McCord, 0 Fletcher Smith Road, Cottonwood, $97,549.20, 10/31/22

Mark Everett Beckworth and Sherri Ann Beckworth, David Morris and Karen Morris, Lots 3 and 4, D Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $61,200, 10/31/22

Debra Renee Wellman, William James Eubanks, 3202 Springdale Drive, $115,000, 10/31/22

David A. Brink and Alison K. Brink, David Little and Kathy Ann Little, 106 Nottoway Blvd., $550,000, 10/31/22

Sharon Ann Wilson, Tami Oliver, 89 Pine St., Cottonwood, $5,000, 10/31/22

Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, and Seminole Building Supply Co., Willie Peterson, parcel on Blackshear Street, $750, 10/31/22

Charlotte Solomon, Shawn Williams, 502 W. Adams St., $50,000, 10/31/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lisa Lane and Kristy M. Woodham, 73 Beckett Lane, Newton, $332,083, 10/31/22

William S. Hicks, Sandra Engles, and David L. Sullivan, Kimberly Alan Smith and Angela Suzanne Gann, 503 Columbia Highway, $37,000, 10/31/22

Mary Kay Arnold Jackson and Jason Starling, Diane M. Baker, 1201 S. Edgewood Drive, $155,000, 10/31/22

James E. McNeal and Dorothy F. McNeal, Lisa Wilson, 481 E. Selma St., $15,000, 10/31/22

James E. McNeal and Dorothy F. McNeal, Lisa Wilson, 817 Meridian St., $25,000, 10/31/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, The Lars H. Langlo and Marion L. Langlo Revocable Living Trust, 509 Ridgeland Drive, $266,100, 10/31/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, The Lars H. Langlo and Marion L. Langlo Revocable Living Trust, 507 Ridgeland Drive, $246,800, 10/31/22

Vonda R. Reeves, Kimberly Lasha Hill, 1142 Meharis Circle, $123,000, 11/01/22

Helms Farms Inc., Dove Properties LLC, 2240 Cumbie Road, Newton, $208,700, 11/01/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Rachel Joal Reniva and Billy Joel Reniva, 71 Popcorn Circle, Rehobeth, $358,814, 11/01/22

Michael Rex Goodson, Hayden Hundley and Carol Hundley, 111 Habersham Drive, $348,000, 11/01/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Michael Chad Holley and Sydney Layne Holley, 364 Paxton Loop, $336,203, 11/01/22

Ashley K. Dunn and Brooke Dunn, Kim Nguyen, 229 Primrose Drive, $168,500, 11/01/22

US Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3, Randy Roland, 403 Wallace Buie Road, Webb, $36,003, 11/01/22

Dustin Alan Chavis, Ashley Kay Dunn and Kara Brooke Dunn, 102 Camberly Court, $211,250, 11/01/22

Lucas J. Hughes and William Cory Hughes, Mitch and Catherine Danford, 0 Womack Road, Cottonwood, $400,000, 11/01/22

Gary Lee White and Cynthia Bagwell White, John E. Smith, 123 Saint Johns Drive, $76,500, 11/01/22

Hazel Peterman and Mindy Holderfield, Joseph M. Peterman and Elizabeth A. Peterman, 1122 Garden Lane, $55,000, 11/01/22

Harold Peterman, David Peterman, and Deborah Peterman, Joseph M. Peterman and Elizabeth A. Peterman, 500 Somerset St., $60,000, 11/01/22

Clinton Layne Baker, Gina Rents LLC, 15 Apostolic Church Road, $250,000, 11/01/22

Michael A. Jerrell, Stephen T. Holland and Tina R. Hollinger, 618 Westgate Parkway, $180,000, 11/01/22

Joe Lamb Jr. and Michael R. Lamb, as Personal Representatives of The Estate of Joan M. Lamb, Tonya Lynn Adams, 128 Gaffney Court, $224,900, 11/01/22

Sheryel P. Knight, William Charles Preston, 53 Preston Circle, Ashford, $38,000, 11/01/22

WALA LLC, Robert Porter and Carol Porter, 4102 Richland Road, $112,000, 11/02/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Caleb Dustin Long and Katelyn Long, 232 Paxton Loop, $383,747, 11/02/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, David C. Allis and Joan M. Allis, 627 Billings Trail, $481,557, 11/02/22

L.A. Law Development LLC, Positive Seed Planters LLC, 661 W. Main St., $349,500, 11/02/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Ricky Darrell Sammons and Wendy Jeannette Sammons, 311 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $288,000, 11/02/22

Mark Everett Beckworth and Sherri Ann Beckworth, Daniel Lee and Doris Lee, Lot 2A, 4 +/- acres, Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $38,500, 11/02/22

Justin Tarte and Kelley Tarte, Mimi Gwynnette Forrest, 1309 Cambridge Road, $179,000, 11/02/22

Jackie Lynn Stanley, James Aaron T. Gordon, 372 Nobles Road, Cottonwood, $110,000, 11/02/22

James Aaron T. Gordon, Carlos M. Garcia and Orqudiea Garcia, 2011 Pansey Road, Ashford, $185,000, 11/02/22

LEAP LLC, Honeysuckle Place Apartments Ltd., Lot 2 of Honeysuckle Road Subdivision, $550,000, 11/02/22

Timothy Bugg, Kathleen L. Jones Trustee et al, 6 +/- acres, State Line Road, $32,000, 11/02/22

Julie Layton, Lisa Michelle Hall, 1282 Truitt Road, Gordon, $45,000, 11/02/22

Matthew R. Smith and Kimberly Smith, Eric Daniel Bickhardt and Andrea Susan Bickhardt, 103 Ridgecrest Loop, $317,000, 11/02/22

Penny Spradlen, attorney in fact for Peggy Simmons, Emmitt L. Aman, 504 3rd Ave., Ashford, $48,750, 11/02/22

Emmitt L. Aman a/k/a Emmett Ladon Aman, Ronald Tracy Adams, 504 3rd Ave., Ashford, $49,680.70, 11/02/22

Collier Family Limited Partnership, Wiregrass Leasing Company LLC, 1502 Stadium St., $72,500, 11/03/22

Kendrick Mack Sr. and Sheniqua Mack, Robert Lee Anderson, 402 Madison Ave., $194,000, 11/03/22

John C. Jordan and Eddie D. Jordan, Co-Trustees of Estate of Lydia J. Christian, Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of One MAH Trust and Dewayne Womack, 1741 Burl Lee Road, Cottonwood, $85,000, 11/03/22

Chadwick Anderson, Jacob Kerr and Ruth Kerr, 781 Peach Farm Road, Ashford, $210,000, 11/03/22

Joseph L. Knowles IV, Robert Shawn Taylor and Kimberly Robin Taylor, 317 Cypressglade Lane, Midland City, $494,900, 11/03/22

Clayton A. Reynolds, Arnulfo Gonzalez Archundia and Margarita Castellanos Pina, 6655 Hodgesville Road, $75,000, 11/03/22

Nicholas G. Letner and Brittany M. Letner, Katie Maria Gladys Smith, 489 Joe Cook St., Cottonwood, $155,000, 11/03/22

Ann W. Jackson, James R. McCloud and Emily C. McCloud, 1402 N. Park Ave., $90,000, 11/03/22

Catherine Lynn Biddle, Lonnie G. Brannon and Sandra G. Brannon, 2400 Stonewood Drive, $228,000, 11/03/22

Claire D. Vanover and Austin Vanover, City of Dothan, 1514 Oak Drive, $180,000, 11/03/22

Larry Lee Boyd, Personal Representative of The Estate of Yvonne Cecile Clark Boyd and Judith Gail Clark Pope, Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, 2197 Denton Road, $186,900, 11/03/22

Dishon I. Benjamin and Shelly J. Benjamin, Gary L. Smith and Connie Jefferson-Smith, 113 Burlington Court, $180,000, 11/03/22

Church at the Crossing, Kay Wayso LLC, 130 and 140 S. Oates St., $1,000, 11/03/22

Sean Nabors, Personal Representative of Estate of Faith H. Plosser, Kristopher Allen Benak and Cara Benak, 4329 Denton Road, $219,000, 11/03/22

Church at the Crossing, Kay Wayso LLC, 231 W. Main St., $1,750,000, 11/03/22

Lisa Spencer, Judeth Gayle Tindell, 127 Woodleigh Road, $153,000, 11/03/22

BH Media Group Inc. as Successor by merger to World Media Enterprises Inc., Southeast Alabama Regional Planning & Development Commission, 227 N. Oates St., $1,122,000, 11/03/22