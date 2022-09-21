Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 12-15, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, Jeffrey Scott York and Megan Kathleen York, 5610 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $296,000, 09/12/22
Allen Wright and Tammy Wright, Samuel Lucas Kyle and Neely Ashley Granger, 6501 E. County Road 8, Pansey, $115,000, 09/12/22
Pamela Pilcher, Robert P. Chavez, 101 Riverwalk Court, $225,000, 09/12/22
LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, Claudia Estrella Diaz Zavala, 211 Reid Drive, $118,000, 09/12/22
RCC Northside LLC and RCC Northside GL LLC, TC Dothan Investments LLC, 3489 and 3481 Ross Clark Circle, $6,576,000, 09/12/22
Kenneth G. Dewitt and Tammy Annette Dewitt, Santiago Lopez-Geli and Sara Y. Lopez, 103 Cannondale Circle, $250,000, 09/12/22
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 634 Ridgeland Road, $52,000, 09/12/22
Dione C. Carroll, G & S Wiregrass Properties LLC, 510 S. Appletree St., $23,500, 09/12/22
Larry Bailey, Dennis Jackson and Loretta Jackson, 80 Lizzy Court, Cowarts, $250,000, 09/12/22
Thomas Woods and Peggi Woods, Rodreshia Russaw, 1005 Winchester Circle, $249,900, 09/12/22
Imogene Reynolds, Joseph Garret Thornton and Rebekah M. Thornton, 10.06 acres off Pleasant Grove Road, Ashford, $80,000, 09/12/22
Stephen A. Whitehead and Linda Whitehead, Timothy Green and Tammy Green, 110 Gloster Court, $270,000, 09/12/22
Nathan William Kaht and Jaqulyn Marie Kaht, Emily Brookins, 126 Lizzy Court, Cowarts, $239,900, 09/12/22
Vanessa G. Marshall, Michael Steadman Gerber and Tiffany Gerber, 207 Kirksey Drive, $405,000, 09/12/22
Kelly Springs Development Inc., Fauzia Qureshi, 208, 209, and 210 Kilkenny Drive, $24,000, 09/12/22
Everett Construction Company Inc., Kaitlyn Nicole Gardner, 231 Blazer Drive, Kinsey, $149,900, 09/12/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Colby Cowan, Brock Shipp, and Hadley Cowan, 535 Ridgeland Road, $220,049, 09/13/22
Bob the Builder LLC, Stuart Craig Mackelvie et al, 1271 N. County Road 33, Ashford, $202,000, 09/13/22
James R. Howell and Rosemary Howell, Samantha K. Sims and Terry D. Sims, 2204 County Line Road, $343,000, 09/13/22
Todd W. Smith and Joseph Lyons, Shelby Jordan Lyons, 215 Fain St., Cowarts, $90,000, 09/13/22
Allissa Ross, SM Capital LLC, 244 Mikado Drive, Kinsey, $129,670, 09/13/22
Michael Reynolds, Steven Riley and Ladreana Riley, 0 Junction Road, Slocomb, $29,900, 09/13/22
Nathan Eric Harper and Rebecca Laney Harper, Coby Jordan and Molly Jarrett, 471 Beck Road, Pansey, $125,000, 09/13/22
Quartana LLC, Andruw Daniel Gulledge and Morgan Anne Stopa, 413 Chapelwood Drive, $161,000, 09/13/22
John R. Glover and Laura B. Glover, Paul Allison Glenn and Alice Faye Glenn, 1318 Northfield Circle, $180,000, 09/13/22
Daniel Macke and Regina Constance Macke, William James Moody and Mechelle Leigh Moody, 303 Cotton Ridge Lane, $430,000, 09/13/22
Cheryl A. Sweeney, Robert F. Doyle and Sherry Renee Kettner, 2109 Shadybrook Lane, $201,000, 09/14/22
Wendell M. Wynn and Brenda Faye Wynn, Taycan Enterprises LLC, 400 Scarborough Road, Newton, $145,000, 09/14/22
Gwynette Forrest, Next Level Real Estate LLC, 70 Moss St., Cowarts, $100,000, 09/14/22
Parks Unlimited LLC, UpRite Properties LLC, 686 Nobles Road, Cottonwood, $660,000, 09/14/22
Gregory S. Burdeshaw and Brittany T. Burdeshaw, Ronald Lee Davis and Bonnie Davis, 105 Mooresboro Court, $248,000, 09/14/22
Dawn Stewart Martin, Kishia Hunter, 119 Blazer Drive, Kinsey, $133,000, 09/14/22
William J. Phares Jr. and Melanie Elizabeth Phares, Mark A. Minto, 205 Boulder Drive, $315,000, 09/14/22
Marion K. Barker, Seth Goree, 88.662 acres on East U.S. Highway 84, Gordon, $221,655, 09/14/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Tira Doran, 539 Ridgeland Road, $269,900, 09/14/22
Melanie Barnett Investments LLC, Jonathan Rodgers Jr., 113 Wanda Court, $35,000, 09/15/22
Derrick Sullivan and Dionne Sullivan, Stephen Brown and Michelle Brown, 1210 Dartmouth Drive, $267,499, 09/15/22
Jearld Vinson, Michael Blake Thomas, 905 Hubbard Road, Newton, $85,000, 09/15/22
W. Marvin Cook Sr. and Patricia W. Cook, Nicky Hudelson, 203 2nd Ave., Ashford, $174,000, 09/15/22
Travis M. Corbin, Trustee of Travis M. Corbin Revocable Trust, Frederick Hanners and Candace Hanners, 1811 Wicksburg Road, Newton, $22,500, 09/15/22
David Brunson, Jeremy Parrish and Leslie Parrish, 5475 E. County Road 8, Pansey, $8,000, 09/15/22
Dothan Exchange LLC, Journey North LLC, acreage on Murphy Mill Road, $387,000, 09/15/22
Ruby Griffin, T & T Potter LLC, 128 Webb Road, $50,000, 09/15/22
Drop Tine Investments LLC, Raymond L. Taylor and Joy L. Taylor, 1489 National Road, $356,500, 09/15/22
Schmidtke Management LLC, Brownco Properties LLC, 100 Metro Drive, $975,000, 09/15/22
Freddie Jean Miller, Jackie Freeman Jr. and Sharold Shanaye Williams, 1502 Woodline Drive, $225,000, 09/15/22
William R. May and Teresa M. May, Nickolas Funderburk and Hannah Funderburk, 507 Rutgers Road, $235,000, 09/15/22
Keith and Traci Bryan, Tri-Whitaker Investments Inc., 904 Landview Drive, $125,000, 09/15/22
Melissa D. Duprey, Myrice D. McNab, and Cynthia A. McNab, Elizabeth Ann Robinson and Christian B. Colbert, 704 Edinburgh Way, $350,000, 09/15/22
Joy Taylor and Raymond L. Taylor, Nathan A. Watson and Ashleigh L. Martin, 373 Fuller Road, $229,000, 09/15/22
The Estate of Joe E. Sasser, Clifton Daniel Whitaker, 100 Oak Hill Road, Midland City, $70,000, 09/15/22
Ricky Sowell and Megan Sowell, Michael Delma Patrick Jr. and Omega Patrick, 4281 W. State Highway 52, $310,000, 09/15/22
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Latoya Okeia Stapleton, 220 Paxton Loop, $403,284, 09/15/22
Leonard C. Bowen and Jan F. Bowen, Thomas G. Andress and Tracey D. Andress, 6188 S. State Highway 605, $200,000, 09/15/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Louis M. Simera and Selena G. Simera, 536 Ridgeland Road, $219,370, 09/15/22