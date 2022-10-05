Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 26-29, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Rodney C. Watford and Benny Ray Watford, Benny Ray Watford, 1410 N. Cherokee Ave., $36,700, 09/26/22

Mark S. Culver, Connor B. Mendheim, 103 Shadowlawn Drive, $169,900, 09/26/22

Speigner Properties LLC, Cameron N. Ball Investments LLC, 800 S. Range St., $42,500, 09/26/22

Tonja Summerlin, JBM Property Investments LLC, 104 Rimson Road, $55,000, 09/26/22

William Henry McElven and Christopher Ronald McElven, Lorenzo Solis and Amy M. Solis, 79 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $149,900, 09/26/22

Herbert D. Shumate II a/k/a Doug Shumate, Rebecca Ariel Newton and Andrew Bryant Newton, 100 Lancaster Court, $215,000, 09/26/22

Dwayne A. Spies and Ellen M. Spies, Carolyn Barnette, 310-3 Hidden Creek Circle, $229,900, 09/26/22

Wiley C. Neal, Simmy Walker Jr., 819 Sunset Drive, $2,500, 09/26/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Alex Randall Vinson, 559 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $259,900, 09/26/22

C. Neal Anderson, Toni Peterson, 104 Designer Circle, $210,000, 09/26/22

Penelope A. Hicks, Integrated Properties LLC, 500 Moates St., $34,000, 09/27/22

Highlands Cove LLC, Kathy W. Boswell and Joseph D. Boswell, 109 Allander St., $309,458.92, 09/27/22

GP Brannon LLC, Chad Dean Development LLC, Lot 1 and 2, South Park Avenue, $70,000, 09/27/22

Elan Homes & Communities Inc., Jaclyn Willis and Jason Willis, 607 Littlefield Road, $342,500, 09/27/22

Edward P. Irvin Living Trust, Vanessa Louise Kennedy, 305 Oakview Drive, $359,900, 09/27/22

Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, Alex Patterson and Ashanta Patterson, 123 Sandpiper Lane, $177,000, 09/27/22

William Perry Thomas Jr. Residuary Trust, Chasity Bowen Sampson, 502 Pate St., Ashford, $82,000, 09/27/22

Glenda June Heney and Wanda Arlene Parrish, Stancel Ladon Collins, 503 Owens St., $65,066.68, 09/27/22

Kimberly Kirby, Jefferson Calloway, 1602 Stadium St., $132,500, 09/27/22

Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, Tammy Lynn Vinson, Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $32,000, 09/27/22

J.E. Saliba a/k/a Joseph E. Saliba, Sara Emmaline Webb and Ronald Allen Foster, 2307 Creekwood Drive, $89,900, 09/27/22

NOW Properties LLC, Lavista LLC, 700 Ross Clark Circle, $37,500, 09/27/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, David W. and Cheryl C. Long, 213 Windemere Lane, $551,394, 09/27/22

Karen Killingsworth f/k/a Karen Teeters, Gregory L. Tiller and Taylor S. Tiller, 66 Wilson Haven Drive, Ashford, $125,000, 09/27/22

Dan Lee Construction Co. Inc., Sharon Devito and Paul Devito, 696 Berlin Road, $295,000, 09/27/22

Anthony Craig Childree and Alissa Jean Childree f/k/a Alissa Jean Henry, David A. Brink and Alison K. Brink, 117 Bozeman Way, $370,000, 09/27/22

Joel Roger Durden and Barbara Sullivan Durden, Dion Richmond Conroy and Maria Teresa Conroy, 3035 Nottingham Way, $129,000, 09/27/22

John Arthur Shaw and Ann Chancey Shaw, Hannah P. Bradley and Stephen C. Bradley, 511 Gladstone Way, $410,000, 09/27/22

Donny Mac Lewis, Montrez Dresean Wood Sr. and Nancy Carruthers, 814 Meridian St., $71,585, 09/27/22

Ben Armstrong as Conservator of the Estate of Sara Allen, Mark Anthony Howard, Trustee of One Mah Trust, 305 N. College St., $45,000, 09/28/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Clarence Harrell Jr. and Christine Marie Arrington, 306 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $369,483, 09/28/22

Savvy Developers LLC, Eddie Chambers, 206 Massee Drive, $55,900, 09/28/22

Venture Seed Investments LLC, Alyssa Rae Crisp and Steven James Davis, 127 Waterford Place, $255,000, 09/28/22

Rochester Johnson Jr., Rochelle Y. Johnson, and Mary Celeste Johnson Morehead, Judith Newby Seay, Lots 5 and 6, Martin-Bennett Subdivision, $9,000, 09/28/22

Dennis Michael Porterfield and Cindy Denise Nall, Dennis Michael Porterfield and Michael Dewayne Porterfield, 11350 N. County Road 95, Columbia, $62,000, 09/28/22

Kyle W. Hardin and Brittany W. Hardin, Gary Wayne Grayson II and Brianna Lynn Grayson, 701 N. Pontiac Ave., $379,000, 09/29/22

Charles Phillips, Donna Phillips, and Megan Lindsey Phillips, Ashley Elizabeth Souders, 1004 Southland Drive, $85,250, 09/29/22

Frances Foster, Ryan Lynn Brackin and Ashley Marie Skiba, 1904 Sullivan Drive, $149,900, 09/29/22

Larry W. Carter, Personal Representative of The Estate of Seaborn S. Carter and Wynona Sue Carter Burton, Alicia Parnell, 204 N. Main St., Columbia, $74,400, 09/29/22

Gary Wayne Grayson II and Brianna Lynn Grayson, Angela Estella Conley, 113 Yarmouth Court, $285,000, 09/29/22

Mark Beckworth and Sherri Beckworth, Daniel Jacob Stephens and Courtney Celeste Stephens, Lot 2, D Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $31,500, 09/29/22

Kevin A. Baxter and Andrea N. Baxter, Michael Ross Hedgpeth Sr. and Brianna Rueck Hedgpeth, 411 Jones Road, Newton, $279,900, 09/29/22

Barbara Bain f/k/a Barbara Garrett and H. Bryan Bain, Joshua Paul Maddox and Lea Nichole Maddox, 1138 Holland Road, Newton, $435,000, 09/29/22

Norman Williamson and Theresa B. Williamson a/k/a Theresa Williamson, Robert Contreras and Kayla Contreras, 401 Crabapple Court, Rehobeth, $424,177, 09/29/22

Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, C & CF Properties LLC, 105 Sandpiper Lane, $215,000, 09/29/22

Stephanie Johnston Tresch, John Lemuel Johnson and Leah Perry Johnson, TBD Crimson Road, Cowarts, $50,000, 09/29/22

Estate of Martha Faye Trammel, Geneva H. Robinson, 509 Somerset St., $104,000, 09/29/22

Kirsten A. Little, Aaron M. Mitchell and Anna Naomi Mitchell, 119 Rosewood Drive, $167,000, 09/29/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Demetris Bellamy and Camisha Bellamy, 533 Ridgeland Road, $218,000, 09/29/22

Angela Lynn Cox and Michael Cox, Eliu Cepero, 407 Dolphin Drive, $34,000, 09/29/22

Daphne Sherman, Michelle Waggener, 301 Hedstrom Drive, $40,000, 09/29/22

Gene H. Webb Jr. and Tina M. Webb, Kenneth G. Dewitt and Tammy A. Dewitt, 1726 Haisten Drive, $230,000, 09/29/22

Hewes Construction LLC, Jacob Riley Holmes and Lacy Ann Holmes, 106 Cruz Court, $329,000, 09/29/22

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Holden E. Walding and Nicole M. Walding, 402 Lantana Court, Rehobeth, $360,743, 09/29/22

David Lee Rivenbark Jr. and Edward Crawford Rivenbark and William Claude Rivenbark, Edward Crawford Rivenbark II and Aimee Lea Rivenbark, 206 N. Main St., Columbia, $277,500, 09/29/22