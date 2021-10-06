Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 27-30, 2021

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Kalia LLC, Ronald G. Lewis, 263 Day Road, Ashford, $274,000, 09/27/21
Robert J. Camp and Deborah A. Camp, AA Farmstead LLC, 2206 Prevatt Road, $131,760, 09/27/21
Mattie L. Walker, Deborah Hendrickson, 318 Hidden Creek Circle, $215,900, 09/27/21
Peggy Jean McCall Frost, Charles Edward McCall, Kenneth Michael McCall and Peggy O. Strickland, Steven Brad Anderson, 6061 Willie Varnum Road, Cottonwood, $75,900, 09/27/21
John Roland and Frankie M. Roland, Mohammed M. Rahman and Rebekah S. Rahman, 1905 Azure Drive, $190,000, 09/27/21
Rebecca Parrish, James and Sheila Patterson, 605 S. Appletree St., $3,000, 09/27/21
Rebecca Parrish, James and Sheila Patterson, 310 E. Crawford St., $1,000, 09/27/21
Lacy K. Schulmerich, Lynda Norman, and Casey Martinez, Quadarrel A. McCree and Shundreal I. McCree, 108 3rd Ave., Ashford, $167,000, 09/27/21
Leroy Dunn, Traci Fox, Searcy Road, Newton, $800, 09/27/21
Jessica C. Sanford and Jacob A. Sanford, Tyler Jacob Cattell and Rachel Marie Cattell, 102 Brattleboro, $235,000, 09/27/21
Delaynie Kendall Hall, Jennifer Lin Crandall, 1917 Shamrock Road, $149,900, 09/27/21
Billy Moore and Shelbie Moore, Norma A. Coyt, 502 Owens St., $133,000, 09/27/21
Thomas Millar, Antionne Winston, 691 Headland Ave., $145,000, 09/27/21
Joseph Wesley Trawick, Douglas B. Hoffman Jr. and Marysol Hernandez Hoffman, 6618 S. County Road 33, Ashford, $73,265, 09/27/21
Chloe Tukes f/k/a Chloe L. Laughlin and Garrett Tukes, Jessica Leigh Barnes and Matthew Edward McBride, 230 Brushfire Drive, $175,500, 09/27/21
Joseph Earl Barrick, Cindy J. Moss, 1112 N. Pontiac Ave., $125,000, 09/27/21
Ravindranath Nallamothu and Sirisha Tsaliki, Jay Harrison Benton, 306 Ontario Drive, $189,500, 09/27/21
Kenneth Pippin and Susan Pippin, Daniel Gorton and Theresa Gorton, 1210 Avondale Drive, $154,050, 09/27/21
Ida Dean Howell, Trustee of the Ida Dean Howell Revocable Trust, Nanci B. Ludlam, 0 Clairmont Drive, Cowarts, $17,000, 09/27/21
Melvin Hart and Patricia Hart, Brandon Mathis, 353 Monroe St., Gordon, $84,500, 09/27/21
Quinn W. McClaren and Samantha L. McClaren, Deborah Lynn Fletcher, 110 Oak St., Ashford, $129,900, 09/27/21
Thu V. Bui and Loan Nguyen, Tanner Reid Edwards, 709 Mullins Drive, $149,000, 09/27/21
William E. Locke and Robin H. Locke, Philip Terry Atkinson and Marth Jenkins Atkinson, 217 Orleans St., $545,000, 09/27/21
Chase David Pelham and Kaylee Pelham, Benny Ray Rosser and Quita Rosser, 112 Anthem Ave., $385,000, 09/27/21
LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, Stephen W. Jones and Yolanda Jones, 703 Frankfort Drive, $189,000, 09/27/21
Nathan Pfister and Lindsey Pfister, Ryan Eric Watson and Megan Watson, 204 Glen Eagles Drive, $450,000, 09/28/21
Ryan Eric Watson and Megan Hatcher Watson, Arthur Hall and Anita Hall, 409 Orchard Circle, $240,200, 09/28/21
Tullis Wayne Granger, Michael Boemmel and Ute Boemmel, 240 Cathy Drive, Cottonwood, $205,000, 09/28/21
Peter R. Contin and Ashley Contin, Alexander J. Thomas and Laurabeth G. Thomas, 102 Allendale Court, $399,990, 09/28/21
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Justin Chadwick Palmer and Baily Janeanne Langley, 274 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $247,500, 09/28/21
Larry Chuck Roberts, Drop Tine Investments LLC, Lot 3, National Road, $33,000, 09/28/21
Christopher Knight, Misty Brandley, Karala Maddox and Randy Knight, John W. Massey, 701 N. Broadway, Ashford, $30,000, 09/28/21
David Scott Daughtry and Kenneth Dale Daughtry, Cody Dale Daughtry, 0 E. Main St. (16-acre parcel), $15,000, 09/28/21
Malik Townsend, Malik Townsend and Jasmine Townsend, 504 Meadow Court, $92,187.41, 09/28/21
Edgar E. Whigham and Therisa G. Whigham, Derrell McGowan and Lorie McGowan, 4261 Flowers Chapel Road, $190,000, 09/28/21
William Frederick Porter II and Tenisha Reante Porter, Stephen Wilbanks and Jennifer Wilbanks, 129 Sawgrass Drive, $362,000, 09/28/21
Alicia D. Dungan, Evan Lanier Thames, 0 Firetower Road, Pansey, $250,000, 09/28/21
Alexander John Thomas and Laurabeth Givens Thomas, Christopher D. Kirkland and Dana Phillips Kirkland, 115 N. Roberta Ave., $250,000, 09/28/21
Cheri Sutton, Kimberly Paige Blocker and Tony Wilton Blocker, 18 Parkplace Court, $165,000, 09/29/21
Tiffani Lee Thompson, Eddie Glover Jr., 102 Kildare Court, $294,500, 09/29/21
Greg Moring and Lana Moring, Chad Dean Construction Inc., 759 Country Garden Road, Headland, $20,500, 09/29/21
Michael J. Wright, Personal Representative of Estate of George L. Wright, Nicholas B. Ledford and Caroline C. Ledford, 217 Morning Glory Lane, $270,000, 09/29/21
Sophia Gayle Deal, John R. Sexton and Tracy N. Sexton, 1109 Sonata St., $25,000, 09/29/21
Joann Shipes and Doris White, Kim Nelson, 117 Barfield Road, Cowarts, $33,750, 09/29/21
Jason Wade Harrison, Joseph Wesley Harrison, 13 Plantation Drive, Cottonwood, $20,500, 09/29/21
Glenda Marie Johnson and William Jarrod Johnson, Elizabeth Whaley and Timmera Whaley, 67 Chevette St., Kinsey, $35,000, 09/29/21
Virginia Elizabeth Heinrich, David Addison Sellers and Denise Michelle Sellers, 75.228 acres, Miller Merritt Road, Cottonwood, $165,000, 09/29/21
CMP Holdings LLC, Jeffrey Lynn Shock Jr. and Heather Nichole Shock, 1302 Houston St., $175,000, 09/29/21
Summer Nichole Shipes, Jamesen Pylant, 120 Melrose Lane, $158,000, 09/29/21
Miranda Baker, BHAVANA LLC, 1802 Graduate St., $30,000, 09/29/21
JAK LLC, W. Thomas Davis P.A., 512 S. College St., $31,000, 09/29/21
Ida N. Todd, Denelia Alicia Clahar, 0 Nobles Road, Cottonwood (32-acre parcel), $64,000, 09/29/21
Gregory Thompson and Sharon Porter, The Vine Cluster, 109 Orchard Park Drive, $205,050, 09/29/21
Alan H. Jaye and Peggy H. Jaye, The Vine Cluster, 310 Cotton Ridge Lane, $270,000, 09/29/21
Paul M. Morrow Jr. and Margaret M. Morrow, The Vine Cluster, 106 Moonlight Lane, Midland City, $169,900, 09/29/21
Lamonde W. Scott, Daymesha Jackson Reed and Derriet James Reed, 105 Alcan Way, $312,800, 09/29/21
George James Hust, Marcus A. Whitfield, 2516 Creekwood Drive, $93,500, 09/29/21
Savonnya Brooks, Diana Beachem, 1504 E. Newton St., $9,600, 09/29/21
Georgia F. Warren, Nathaniel Aaron Meredith and Lori Goss Meredith, 115 Brockton Court, $290,000, 09/29/21
George C. Talley and Judy B. Talley, Karissa Hofer and Alexander MacKenzie, 134 Green Briar Drive, Cottonwood, $161,000, 09/30/21
Perry Place LLC, Medical Alliance Solutions LLC, 215 Perry Ave., $215,000, 09/30/21
William J. Gorday Jr., Patsy G. Waine, Vincent Maxwell Bruner and Maxwell Joseph Bruner, Rawle Phillip Mitchell and Dorothy Jean Mitchell, Wilson Street, $25,000, 09/30/21
Selena G. Simera and Louis M Simera, Alexander Woodham and Eliane Woodham, 305 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $195,900, 09/30/21
WDE LLC, Savvy Developers LLC, 304 Madison Ave., $43,000, 09/30/21
Steven A. Gatto, Dreamland Investments LLC, Lot 2, Block C Flowers Manor, East Adams Street, $250, 09/30/21
James F. Price Jr. and Ruby Jennelle Price, Parks Unlimited LLC, 329 Fortson Road, $275,000, 09/30/21
Sharon Whitehead, Johnathon Martin and Stephanie Martin, 2241 Iris Road, $190,000, 09/30/21
Lee Whitman and Susan Whitman, Seth Newby, 295 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $6,000, 09/30/21
Joan Danley, John A. Edwards, 406 Sequoyah Drive, $170,000, 09/30/21
NEWREZ LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Capital Group Private Investor Mortgage Funding LLC, 410 Kentworth Drive, $89,250, 09/30/21
Thakorbhai Govindjee Master and Bhanumati T. Master, Town Terrace Dothan LLC, 251 N. Oates St., $500,000, 09/30/21
Robin L. Doman and Cynthia J. Doman, Southeast Alabama Community Players Inc., 285 S. Foster St., $140,000, 09/30/21
Irene J. Silvernail, Linda Smith Dollar, 109 Tattnall Drive, $425,000, 09/30/21
Kristen N. Stokes and William S. Mitchell, Jim D. and Catherine A. Reed Living Trust, 704 Orchard Circle, $257,900, 09/30/21
James Leon Cross and The Estate of Dorothy Carolyn Cross Ivey, Seth Goree, 102 Massee Drive, $28,000, 09/30/21
Schmitz Properties LLC, Amesha Danielle Cox, 909 Dogwood Trail, $195,000, 09/30/21