 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 27-30, 2021
0 Comments

Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 27-30, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic real estate transactions 2 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Kalia LLC, Ronald G. Lewis, 263 Day Road, Ashford, $274,000, 09/27/21

Robert J. Camp and Deborah A. Camp, AA Farmstead LLC, 2206 Prevatt Road, $131,760, 09/27/21

Mattie L. Walker, Deborah Hendrickson, 318 Hidden Creek Circle, $215,900, 09/27/21

Peggy Jean McCall Frost, Charles Edward McCall, Kenneth Michael McCall and Peggy O. Strickland, Steven Brad Anderson, 6061 Willie Varnum Road, Cottonwood, $75,900, 09/27/21

John Roland and Frankie M. Roland, Mohammed M. Rahman and Rebekah S. Rahman, 1905 Azure Drive, $190,000, 09/27/21

Rebecca Parrish, James and Sheila Patterson, 605 S. Appletree St., $3,000, 09/27/21

Rebecca Parrish, James and Sheila Patterson, 310 E. Crawford St., $1,000, 09/27/21

Lacy K. Schulmerich, Lynda Norman, and Casey Martinez, Quadarrel A. McCree and Shundreal I. McCree, 108 3rd Ave., Ashford, $167,000, 09/27/21

Leroy Dunn, Traci Fox, Searcy Road, Newton, $800, 09/27/21

Jessica C. Sanford and Jacob A. Sanford, Tyler Jacob Cattell and Rachel Marie Cattell, 102 Brattleboro, $235,000, 09/27/21

Delaynie Kendall Hall, Jennifer Lin Crandall, 1917 Shamrock Road, $149,900, 09/27/21

Billy Moore and Shelbie Moore, Norma A. Coyt, 502 Owens St., $133,000, 09/27/21

Thomas Millar, Antionne Winston, 691 Headland Ave., $145,000, 09/27/21

Joseph Wesley Trawick, Douglas B. Hoffman Jr. and Marysol Hernandez Hoffman, 6618 S. County Road 33, Ashford, $73,265, 09/27/21

Chloe Tukes f/k/a Chloe L. Laughlin and Garrett Tukes, Jessica Leigh Barnes and Matthew Edward McBride, 230 Brushfire Drive, $175,500, 09/27/21

Joseph Earl Barrick, Cindy J. Moss, 1112 N. Pontiac Ave., $125,000, 09/27/21

Ravindranath Nallamothu and Sirisha Tsaliki, Jay Harrison Benton, 306 Ontario Drive, $189,500, 09/27/21

Kenneth Pippin and Susan Pippin, Daniel Gorton and Theresa Gorton, 1210 Avondale Drive, $154,050, 09/27/21

Ida Dean Howell, Trustee of the Ida Dean Howell Revocable Trust, Nanci B. Ludlam, 0 Clairmont Drive, Cowarts, $17,000, 09/27/21

Melvin Hart and Patricia Hart, Brandon Mathis, 353 Monroe St., Gordon, $84,500, 09/27/21

Quinn W. McClaren and Samantha L. McClaren, Deborah Lynn Fletcher, 110 Oak St., Ashford, $129,900, 09/27/21

Thu V. Bui and Loan Nguyen, Tanner Reid Edwards, 709 Mullins Drive, $149,000, 09/27/21

William E. Locke and Robin H. Locke, Philip Terry Atkinson and Marth Jenkins Atkinson, 217 Orleans St., $545,000, 09/27/21

Chase David Pelham and Kaylee Pelham, Benny Ray Rosser and Quita Rosser, 112 Anthem Ave., $385,000, 09/27/21

LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, Stephen W. Jones and Yolanda Jones, 703 Frankfort Drive, $189,000, 09/27/21

Nathan Pfister and Lindsey Pfister, Ryan Eric Watson and Megan Watson, 204 Glen Eagles Drive, $450,000, 09/28/21

Ryan Eric Watson and Megan Hatcher Watson, Arthur Hall and Anita Hall, 409 Orchard Circle, $240,200, 09/28/21

Tullis Wayne Granger, Michael Boemmel and Ute Boemmel, 240 Cathy Drive, Cottonwood, $205,000, 09/28/21

Peter R. Contin and Ashley Contin, Alexander J. Thomas and Laurabeth G. Thomas, 102 Allendale Court, $399,990, 09/28/21

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Justin Chadwick Palmer and Baily Janeanne Langley, 274 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $247,500, 09/28/21

Larry Chuck Roberts, Drop Tine Investments LLC, Lot 3, National Road, $33,000, 09/28/21

Christopher Knight, Misty Brandley, Karala Maddox and Randy Knight, John W. Massey, 701 N. Broadway, Ashford, $30,000, 09/28/21

David Scott Daughtry and Kenneth Dale Daughtry, Cody Dale Daughtry, 0 E. Main St. (16-acre parcel), $15,000, 09/28/21

Malik Townsend, Malik Townsend and Jasmine Townsend, 504 Meadow Court, $92,187.41, 09/28/21

Edgar E. Whigham and Therisa G. Whigham, Derrell McGowan and Lorie McGowan, 4261 Flowers Chapel Road, $190,000, 09/28/21

William Frederick Porter II and Tenisha Reante Porter, Stephen Wilbanks and Jennifer Wilbanks, 129 Sawgrass Drive, $362,000, 09/28/21

Alicia D. Dungan, Evan Lanier Thames, 0 Firetower Road, Pansey, $250,000, 09/28/21

Alexander John Thomas and Laurabeth Givens Thomas, Christopher D. Kirkland and Dana Phillips Kirkland, 115 N. Roberta Ave., $250,000, 09/28/21

Cheri Sutton, Kimberly Paige Blocker and Tony Wilton Blocker, 18 Parkplace Court, $165,000, 09/29/21

Tiffani Lee Thompson, Eddie Glover Jr., 102 Kildare Court, $294,500, 09/29/21

Greg Moring and Lana Moring, Chad Dean Construction Inc., 759 Country Garden Road, Headland, $20,500, 09/29/21

Michael J. Wright, Personal Representative of Estate of George L. Wright, Nicholas B. Ledford and Caroline C. Ledford, 217 Morning Glory Lane, $270,000, 09/29/21

Sophia Gayle Deal, John R. Sexton and Tracy N. Sexton, 1109 Sonata St., $25,000, 09/29/21

Joann Shipes and Doris White, Kim Nelson, 117 Barfield Road, Cowarts, $33,750, 09/29/21

Jason Wade Harrison, Joseph Wesley Harrison, 13 Plantation Drive, Cottonwood, $20,500, 09/29/21

Glenda Marie Johnson and William Jarrod Johnson, Elizabeth Whaley and Timmera Whaley, 67 Chevette St., Kinsey, $35,000, 09/29/21

Virginia Elizabeth Heinrich, David Addison Sellers and Denise Michelle Sellers, 75.228 acres, Miller Merritt Road, Cottonwood, $165,000, 09/29/21

CMP Holdings LLC, Jeffrey Lynn Shock Jr. and Heather Nichole Shock, 1302 Houston St., $175,000, 09/29/21

Summer Nichole Shipes, Jamesen Pylant, 120 Melrose Lane, $158,000, 09/29/21

Miranda Baker, BHAVANA LLC, 1802 Graduate St., $30,000, 09/29/21

JAK LLC, W. Thomas Davis P.A., 512 S. College St., $31,000, 09/29/21

Ida N. Todd, Denelia Alicia Clahar, 0 Nobles Road, Cottonwood (32-acre parcel), $64,000, 09/29/21

Gregory Thompson and Sharon Porter, The Vine Cluster, 109 Orchard Park Drive, $205,050, 09/29/21

Alan H. Jaye and Peggy H. Jaye, The Vine Cluster, 310 Cotton Ridge Lane, $270,000, 09/29/21

Paul M. Morrow Jr. and Margaret M. Morrow, The Vine Cluster, 106 Moonlight Lane, Midland City, $169,900, 09/29/21

Lamonde W. Scott, Daymesha Jackson Reed and Derriet James Reed, 105 Alcan Way, $312,800, 09/29/21

George James Hust, Marcus A. Whitfield, 2516 Creekwood Drive, $93,500, 09/29/21

Savonnya Brooks, Diana Beachem, 1504 E. Newton St., $9,600, 09/29/21

Georgia F. Warren, Nathaniel Aaron Meredith and Lori Goss Meredith, 115 Brockton Court, $290,000, 09/29/21

George C. Talley and Judy B. Talley, Karissa Hofer and Alexander MacKenzie, 134 Green Briar Drive, Cottonwood, $161,000, 09/30/21

Perry Place LLC, Medical Alliance Solutions LLC, 215 Perry Ave., $215,000, 09/30/21

William J. Gorday Jr., Patsy G. Waine, Vincent Maxwell Bruner and Maxwell Joseph Bruner, Rawle Phillip Mitchell and Dorothy Jean Mitchell, Wilson Street, $25,000, 09/30/21

Selena G. Simera and Louis M Simera, Alexander Woodham and Eliane Woodham, 305 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $195,900, 09/30/21

WDE LLC, Savvy Developers LLC, 304 Madison Ave., $43,000, 09/30/21

Steven A. Gatto, Dreamland Investments LLC, Lot 2, Block C Flowers Manor, East Adams Street, $250, 09/30/21

James F. Price Jr. and Ruby Jennelle Price, Parks Unlimited LLC, 329 Fortson Road, $275,000, 09/30/21

Sharon Whitehead, Johnathon Martin and Stephanie Martin, 2241 Iris Road, $190,000, 09/30/21

Lee Whitman and Susan Whitman, Seth Newby, 295 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $6,000, 09/30/21

Joan Danley, John A. Edwards, 406 Sequoyah Drive, $170,000, 09/30/21

NEWREZ LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Capital Group Private Investor Mortgage Funding LLC, 410 Kentworth Drive, $89,250, 09/30/21

Thakorbhai Govindjee Master and Bhanumati T. Master, Town Terrace Dothan LLC, 251 N. Oates St., $500,000, 09/30/21

Robin L. Doman and Cynthia J. Doman, Southeast Alabama Community Players Inc., 285 S. Foster St., $140,000, 09/30/21

Irene J. Silvernail, Linda Smith Dollar, 109 Tattnall Drive, $425,000, 09/30/21

Kristen N. Stokes and William S. Mitchell, Jim D. and Catherine A. Reed Living Trust, 704 Orchard Circle, $257,900, 09/30/21

James Leon Cross and The Estate of Dorothy Carolyn Cross Ivey, Seth Goree, 102 Massee Drive, $28,000, 09/30/21

Schmitz Properties LLC, Amesha Danielle Cox, 909 Dogwood Trail, $195,000, 09/30/21

Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, Ronald James Lee and Carol Kramer Lee, 414 Sandbed Road, Newton, $298,200, 09/30/21

Billy David Newton and Felicia Michelle Reeves, Landon Hunter Jones and Ashlyn Grace Jones, 514 Orchard Circle, $226,000, 09/30/21

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghans flock to passport office reopened by Taliban

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert