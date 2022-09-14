 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 6-8, 2022

  • 0
dot generic real estate transactions 4 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Renee E. Baptiste, Thelma E. Cole, and Donna Eaton, KD Holdings LLC, 1188 N. Range St., $115,000, 09/06/22

C. Newsome LLC, McRae Land & Timber Company LLC, 458.31 acres, $1,604,085, 09/06/22

3G Construction LLC, Kidada Henderson, 97 Lizzy Court, Cowarts, $255,600, 09/06/22

Garrett Thomas Mustin and Emrist Anne Mustin, Norman John Van Ness, Elaine Kelley Van Ness, Karen Ann Van Ness, and Jeffrey John Van Ness, 104 Cruz Court, $60,000, 09/06/22

Linda Cheryle Kelly-Sherer, Ricky Mitchell Herring and Andrea Brackin Herring, 1265 S. Oates St., $75,000, 09/06/22

Linda F. Trimm, Stephanie Farmer Anderson, 7196 State Line Road, Cottonwood, $5,000, 09/06/22

People are also reading…

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., Sara Helen Lewis and Matthew Lewis, 103 Brack Drive, Taylor, $139,000, 09/06/22

Frank Tze Fu Chang, Jen Chang, 3115 Balfour Drive, $50,000, 09/06/22

Ron M. Herring Jr. and Jennifer Harper Herring, Donovan E. Wilkerson and Julie A. Wilkerson, 1555 Eddins Road, $425,000, 09/06/22

John Smith Enterprises LLC, Ronald R. Rabon and Brenda Diane Rabon, 1519 Oak Drive, $235,000, 09/06/22

Estates of Edward D. Lewis and Mary Louise Lewis, Edward Wayne Lewis and Brenda Gail Lewis, real estate in Houston County, $10,000, 09/06/22

Thomas H. Arnold and Nancy K. Arnold, Jinkil Kim, 202 Royal Orleans Court, $369,900, 09/06/22

May E. Barber, Lister H. Reeves Jr., 2908 Peachtree Drive, $137,500, 09/06/22

Glenda Skelton, James C. Cochran Jr. and Sandi L. Cochran, Pine Acres Drive, Newton, $4,000, 09/06/22

Karen Bristow, Thomas Montoya, 206 Concord Circle, $149,000, 09/06/22

Ally Enfinger and Lori Norman, Crystal Tyson, 174 Redwing Road, Ashford, $94,900, 09/06/22

Christopher Hargrave Jester, Zachary Walker Johnston and Marni Niane Pritt, 100 Sawtooth Drive, $256,000, 09/06/22

Marcus Tyler Farmer and Max Farmer, Alpine Development LLC, 0 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $33,000, 09/06/22

Marcus Tyler Farmer and Max Farmer, Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, 0 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $16,500, 09/06/22

ELM 26 AL LLC, MW Cottonwood LLC, 55 Decatur Road, Cottonwood, $1,941,875, 09/06/22

John D. Davis Jr., Sharon L. Davis, and Laura J. Davis, Manuel David Grau, 728 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, $133,500, 09/06/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Mohammad Kamal Hossain and Shamim Ara Begum, 618 Ridgeland Road, $205,000, 09/06/22

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Logan Johnson and Layne M. Weaver, 214 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $298,500, 09/06/22

Joshua J. Pritchett and Jessica W. Pritchett, Kenneth Hay and Goodnite I. Hay, 1533 Holland Road, Newton, $550,000, 09/06/22

Priscilla D. Horne, Ira Black Jr., 101 Danny Lane, $218,500, 09/07/22

James W. Capps and Laura A. Capps, Harris Security Systems Inc., 3707 Westgate Parkway, $298,900, 09/07/22

Elizabeth P. Johns, Tammie W. Dixon, 190 Candle Brook Drive, $162,500, 09/07/22

Larry Dunagan and Rosemary Dunagan, James Stephenson Benak and Kayla Benak, 503 Oakwood Drive, $500,000, 09/07/22

Daniel R. Danford, Stephen Ray King and Leslie Shawn Tarter King, 12 acres on Ben Ivey Road, Webb, $60,000, 09/07/22

Danny Mack Phillips and Danielle Phillips Prevatt, Ragan Emberton, 2242 Coot Adams Road, Ashford, $35,000, 09/07/22

Roy Frank Thomas and Annette Thomas, Lew Alcindor Harris and Tracy L. Harris, 1091 W.G. Bond Road, $8,000, 09/07/22

Ginger L. Scarbrough, Personal Representative of Estate of Dolores Jo Burton, Lauren Choquette and Cameron Choquette, 317 Wicklow Drive, $317,500, 09/07/22

One MAH Trust, Wallace E. Reynolds and Janice Reynolds, 5 +/- acres parcel on Ben Ivey Road, Ashford, $69,900, 09/07/22

E. Wayne Saunders Jr., Lee Whitman and Susan Whitman, 0 Dykes St., $3,900, 09/07/22

Watson & Downs Investments LLC, The Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan, Napier Field Road, $672,855, 09/07/22

John Aaron and Linda Aaron, Evaline Elswick Ventress, 107 Bayberry Lane, $599,900, 09/08/22

Joshua A. Farre, Alyssa Courtoy and Ryan Courtoy, 208 Paul Revere Run, $234,900, 09/08/22

Shirley White, Diana Nguyen, Jonathan Castro, and Athena Ward, 710 Appletree St., $6,500, 09/08/22

Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, Lucille K. Horne, and Ruth K. Jones, Ruby D. Harris, Kornegay Street, $1,350, 09/08/22

Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, and Tabatha Dansby, Ruby D. Harris, 16089 E. State Highway 52, $2,550.38, 09/08/22

Frances Sheppard Parish and Terry George Parish, Kevin Pippin and Samantha Pippin, TBD Sheppard Road, $174,900, 09/08/22

Daniel S. Boren and Henna R. Boren, Erin C. Seitzinger, 116 Litchfield Drive, $305,000, 09/08/22

Hugh H. King and Virgie King, Angel Banda Camacho and Patricia Azucena Ramirez De Banda, 1771 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, $46,000, 09/08/22

Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Troy R. Lucabaugh, 106 Sandpiper Lane, $239,960, 09/08/22

Speigner Properties LLC, Michael Dustin Parker et al, 606 Langley Drive, $47,000, 09/08/22

Kriser Homes South Inc., Christopher Johnson et al, 509 Covey Circle, $60,000, 09/08/22

Jon Langford, Keshia Jackson and Kelvin Jackson, 2505 Kristie Road, $118,500, 09/08/22

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Old Mill resumes operation

The Old Mill resumes operation

The Old Mill, a popular steak and seafood restaurant in Dothan for more than 30 years, re-opened last week after being closed two days followi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Anne spent Queen Elizabeth's II last 24 hours of life with her

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert