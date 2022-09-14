Houston County real estate transfers Sept. 6-8, 2022

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Renee E. Baptiste, Thelma E. Cole, and Donna Eaton, KD Holdings LLC, 1188 N. Range St., $115,000, 09/06/22
C. Newsome LLC, McRae Land & Timber Company LLC, 458.31 acres, $1,604,085, 09/06/22
3G Construction LLC, Kidada Henderson, 97 Lizzy Court, Cowarts, $255,600, 09/06/22
Garrett Thomas Mustin and Emrist Anne Mustin, Norman John Van Ness, Elaine Kelley Van Ness, Karen Ann Van Ness, and Jeffrey John Van Ness, 104 Cruz Court, $60,000, 09/06/22
Linda Cheryle Kelly-Sherer, Ricky Mitchell Herring and Andrea Brackin Herring, 1265 S. Oates St., $75,000, 09/06/22
Linda F. Trimm, Stephanie Farmer Anderson, 7196 State Line Road, Cottonwood, $5,000, 09/06/22
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., Sara Helen Lewis and Matthew Lewis, 103 Brack Drive, Taylor, $139,000, 09/06/22
Frank Tze Fu Chang, Jen Chang, 3115 Balfour Drive, $50,000, 09/06/22
Ron M. Herring Jr. and Jennifer Harper Herring, Donovan E. Wilkerson and Julie A. Wilkerson, 1555 Eddins Road, $425,000, 09/06/22
John Smith Enterprises LLC, Ronald R. Rabon and Brenda Diane Rabon, 1519 Oak Drive, $235,000, 09/06/22
Estates of Edward D. Lewis and Mary Louise Lewis, Edward Wayne Lewis and Brenda Gail Lewis, real estate in Houston County, $10,000, 09/06/22
Thomas H. Arnold and Nancy K. Arnold, Jinkil Kim, 202 Royal Orleans Court, $369,900, 09/06/22
May E. Barber, Lister H. Reeves Jr., 2908 Peachtree Drive, $137,500, 09/06/22
Glenda Skelton, James C. Cochran Jr. and Sandi L. Cochran, Pine Acres Drive, Newton, $4,000, 09/06/22
Karen Bristow, Thomas Montoya, 206 Concord Circle, $149,000, 09/06/22
Ally Enfinger and Lori Norman, Crystal Tyson, 174 Redwing Road, Ashford, $94,900, 09/06/22
Christopher Hargrave Jester, Zachary Walker Johnston and Marni Niane Pritt, 100 Sawtooth Drive, $256,000, 09/06/22
Marcus Tyler Farmer and Max Farmer, Alpine Development LLC, 0 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $33,000, 09/06/22
Marcus Tyler Farmer and Max Farmer, Hasnain Yaseen Meghani, 0 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $16,500, 09/06/22
ELM 26 AL LLC, MW Cottonwood LLC, 55 Decatur Road, Cottonwood, $1,941,875, 09/06/22
John D. Davis Jr., Sharon L. Davis, and Laura J. Davis, Manuel David Grau, 728 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, $133,500, 09/06/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Mohammad Kamal Hossain and Shamim Ara Begum, 618 Ridgeland Road, $205,000, 09/06/22
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Logan Johnson and Layne M. Weaver, 214 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $298,500, 09/06/22
Joshua J. Pritchett and Jessica W. Pritchett, Kenneth Hay and Goodnite I. Hay, 1533 Holland Road, Newton, $550,000, 09/06/22
Priscilla D. Horne, Ira Black Jr., 101 Danny Lane, $218,500, 09/07/22
James W. Capps and Laura A. Capps, Harris Security Systems Inc., 3707 Westgate Parkway, $298,900, 09/07/22
Elizabeth P. Johns, Tammie W. Dixon, 190 Candle Brook Drive, $162,500, 09/07/22
Larry Dunagan and Rosemary Dunagan, James Stephenson Benak and Kayla Benak, 503 Oakwood Drive, $500,000, 09/07/22
Daniel R. Danford, Stephen Ray King and Leslie Shawn Tarter King, 12 acres on Ben Ivey Road, Webb, $60,000, 09/07/22
Danny Mack Phillips and Danielle Phillips Prevatt, Ragan Emberton, 2242 Coot Adams Road, Ashford, $35,000, 09/07/22
Roy Frank Thomas and Annette Thomas, Lew Alcindor Harris and Tracy L. Harris, 1091 W.G. Bond Road, $8,000, 09/07/22
Ginger L. Scarbrough, Personal Representative of Estate of Dolores Jo Burton, Lauren Choquette and Cameron Choquette, 317 Wicklow Drive, $317,500, 09/07/22
One MAH Trust, Wallace E. Reynolds and Janice Reynolds, 5 +/- acres parcel on Ben Ivey Road, Ashford, $69,900, 09/07/22
E. Wayne Saunders Jr., Lee Whitman and Susan Whitman, 0 Dykes St., $3,900, 09/07/22
Watson & Downs Investments LLC, The Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan, Napier Field Road, $672,855, 09/07/22
John Aaron and Linda Aaron, Evaline Elswick Ventress, 107 Bayberry Lane, $599,900, 09/08/22
Joshua A. Farre, Alyssa Courtoy and Ryan Courtoy, 208 Paul Revere Run, $234,900, 09/08/22
Shirley White, Diana Nguyen, Jonathan Castro, and Athena Ward, 710 Appletree St., $6,500, 09/08/22
Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, Lucille K. Horne, and Ruth K. Jones, Ruby D. Harris, Kornegay Street, $1,350, 09/08/22
Patrick H. Davenport, Judge of Probate, and Tabatha Dansby, Ruby D. Harris, 16089 E. State Highway 52, $2,550.38, 09/08/22
Frances Sheppard Parish and Terry George Parish, Kevin Pippin and Samantha Pippin, TBD Sheppard Road, $174,900, 09/08/22
Daniel S. Boren and Henna R. Boren, Erin C. Seitzinger, 116 Litchfield Drive, $305,000, 09/08/22
Hugh H. King and Virgie King, Angel Banda Camacho and Patricia Azucena Ramirez De Banda, 1771 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, $46,000, 09/08/22
Smart Homes of the Wiregrass LLC, Troy R. Lucabaugh, 106 Sandpiper Lane, $239,960, 09/08/22
Speigner Properties LLC, Michael Dustin Parker et al, 606 Langley Drive, $47,000, 09/08/22
Kriser Homes South Inc., Christopher Johnson et al, 509 Covey Circle, $60,000, 09/08/22
Jon Langford, Keshia Jackson and Kelvin Jackson, 2505 Kristie Road, $118,500, 09/08/22