Houston County Republican Women conducts Peacemaker Project

The Houston County Republican Women recently gave “snack baskets” to local law enforcement officers.
According to Barbara Wheelless, HCRW President, “We call this our Peacemaker Project. We appreciate everything our local officers do for our community, and this is a small way we felt we could show them some love.
"In a time when so many in our nation are protesting, even attacking the police, we wanted our Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies to know that we stand with them.”
Baskets of crackers, cookies, and other snack items were distributed as a tangible gesture of support for “The Thin Blue Line”.
