Houston County Republican Women donate books in honor of members who have passed away
Every two years, Houston County Republican Women purchase two books in honor and memory of members who have passed away.

On May 13, the group donated the books to the Dothan Houston County Library System.

This year the group is remembering Jack Cox and Mrs. Pat Evans by donating “Author in Chief-The Untold Story of Our Presidents & The Books They Wrote” by Craig Fehrman and “Trump and The American Future” by Newt Gingrich.

The group is grateful for their years of dedication and service to the organization.

