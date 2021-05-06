Houston County Republican Women donate soup to The Wiregrass Food Bank

The Houston County Republican Women collected soup for the annual “Souper Bowl For Seniors” during the months of March and April.

This event provides soup for seniors in need of food assistance through The Wiregrass Food Bank.

This year the group exceeded last year’s donations. Soup donations for 2020 weighed in at 164 pounds. For 2021 the donations totaled 266 pounds.

The group thanks everyone who brought donations to the HCRW meetings as part of our “Caring For America” projects.

Shown in the photo is Linda Overton delivering the cans of soup donated by Houston County Republican Women to The Wiregrass Food Bank's “Souper Bowl For Seniors".