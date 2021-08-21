Houston County Republican Women meeting on Thursday cancelled

STAFF REPORTS
Due to high coronavirus numbers in Houston County, the Houston County Republican Women’s meeting set for Aug. 26 has been cancelled.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza and Lt. Jackie Smith, who were scheduled to speak on Thursday, will be rescheduled for another meeting.
Valenza will speak of events taking place with the Houston County sheriff's office. Smith will talk about the firearm class he teaches.
