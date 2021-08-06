Houston County Republican Women members give to Salvation Army

Thank you to all Houston County Republican Women members who contributed to the Salvation Army-Dothan’s “Send A Child to Camp” fundraiser that HCRW has sponsored for several years.
This is part of the organization’s Caring for America projects.
The donation for this special project was $651 which was presented to Salvation Army Captain Deanne Jones by HCRW President Barbara Wheelless and Vice President Linda Overton.
Jimmy Sailors
