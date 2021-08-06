 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County Republican Women members give to Salvation Army
0 Comments

Houston County Republican Women members give to Salvation Army

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Houston County Republican Women members give to Salvation Army
SUBMITTED

Thank you to all Houston County Republican Women members who contributed to the Salvation Army-Dothan’s “Send A Child to Camp” fundraiser that HCRW has sponsored for several years.

This is part of the organization’s Caring for America projects.

The donation for this special project was $651 which was presented to Salvation Army Captain Deanne Jones by HCRW President Barbara Wheelless and Vice President Linda Overton.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pulsating slime mold caught in incredible timelapse video

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert