Houston County Republican Women organization donates to food bank, hears from solicitor general

Houston County Republican Women had an informative meeting Thursday, June 23, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center in Dothan.

Wiregrass Area Food Bank Chief Executive Officer David Hanks and Assistant Director Julie Gonzalez were present to receive a check for $625.

A "Wine Tasting Fundraiser" was planned for Thursday, June 30, from 5-7 p.m. at Gold Key Properties, 800 W. Burdeshaw St.

Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour Jr. discussed his role in the Alabama Attorney General's Office and told the group about some of the work the Attorney General's Office has been doing in courts across the state and country.

LaCour explained that the solicitor general supervises the drafting and submission of all briefs the state files in the U.S. Supreme Court, the Alabama Supreme Court, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. The solicitor general is responsible for ensuring that the state takes consistent positions in these courts and effectively represents the state's interests.

In some cases, the solicitor general and his staff are directly responsible for drafting briefs and are also involved in trial litigation that is likely to be appealed and have wide-reaching effects for the state.

LaCour summarized some recent cases the Alabama Attorney General’s Office has litigated, including the state’s successful challenges to several of the federal government's vaccine mandates, the state’s win against a federal law that would have penalized the state for cutting its citizens’ taxes, and the order the Attorney General's Office recently secured from the U.S. Supreme Court in defense of Alabama’s congressional districts.