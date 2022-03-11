Houston County school board and staff give new superintendent high marks

A little over a year into Brandy White’s first term as superintendent, the Houston County school board gave high marks and praise during his first evaluation.

Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) issued the test that all seven board members contributed to by voting on a scale of 1 to 5, with a score of 1 signaling “unsatisfactory” performance, 3 indicating “meets expectations” and 5 meaning “demonstrates excellence.”

Based on an average of 44 indicators that describe his performance in 10 job duty areas, the board gave White, who was elected in 2020 over the incumbent, a score of a 3.7 – a rating that means members believe he has exceeded their expectations despite being in office for a short time.

The areas scored the highest is communication and interpersonal skills, 4.1, CEO for the school board, 4.0, professional development and leadership, 3.9, and facilities management, 3.8.

“There was a very clear sense that you have gotten the leader that you hoped to get to run your school system,” Susan Salter, director of leadership development for the AASB, said while reviewing evaluation results to school board members on Wednesday.

Individual indicators spread among several job duty descriptors show the highest scores in the evaluation are in areas of leadership and communication:

• Updates board on status of programs, personnel and operations; recommends actions as appropriate, 4.1

• Demonstrates decision-making skills, 4.2

• Ensures system recruits and retains effective employees, 4.2

• Performs duties in professional manner, consistently displaying integrity, honesty, and genuine concern for students and employees, 4.3

• Establishes and uses effective communication processes, 4.1

• Provides accurate data to board and other agencies as requested, 4.1

• Prepares long- and short-range plans for facilities and sites, 4.1

“This is the best shape I think this board has been in that I can remember and I’ve been here a long time,” board member David Hollinger said.

Hollinger and board members Vince Wade and Chris Lasseter agreed that the board’s leadership is much better than it was two years ago. They all mentioned how White was well-researched and communicated effectively about the recommendations he asked the board to approve during meetings.

Annual evaluations and the public process are required by board policy. Members believe it’s a good way to communicate areas of improvement to their CEO.

The superintendent was scored the lowest in the areas of technology management, 3.4, and community relations, 3.5.

“I think we're communicating well. I think we're dealing with personnel well,” White said following feedback on his evaluation. “I think a lot of what I could improve on is just understanding and knowing the job and I think that's going to come with time. I think I've learned a lot in the first year and I hope to continue learning and growing.”

White’s performance was also evaluated by the employees who directly report to him, including all central office staff and school principals; 27 qualifying personnel agreed to evaluate his first year on the job.

In a set of 30 separate uncategorized indicators, scores average 4.4, signaling that White’s performance well exceeds his staff’s expectations.

Out of the individual markers, the highest average was a 4.7 for “is a positive person who maintains his composure in difficult situations.” The second highest scores were 4.6 for actively seeking resources for schools, speaking and writing clearly and coherently, managing financial resources well, and using information gained from many sources to lead improvement.

The lowest scored marker was a 4.2 for “established routines and procedures that contribute to teaching and learning.”

The variation in the board’s overall score and the direct reports score is common for most AASB sets of superintendent evaluations.

The board and superintendent also evaluated the Chief School Financial Officer Kerry Bedsole’s performance through AASB. The board and superintendent both indicated that Bedsole exceeded expectations with average scores of 3.7 and 4.9, respectively. Her peer group rated her performance at a 3.4.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

