Houston County School board approves Sept. 8 start, discusses digital device agreement

The Houston County School Board approved a delayed start date of Sept. 8 during a virtual conference call Monday evening meeting plagued with technical interference that members agreed was due to spam callers.

Superintendent David Sewell said the school reopening postponement will give the school system more time to prepare for students by giving teachers more time to train on a different platform.

“This will allow us to allow everything with virtual that we do in our normal classes, including honors classes,” he said.

The virtual school plan will allow high school students to use Schoology, which teachers could use to have direct contact with their students and provide them work assignments. Teachers will be able to monitor student’s progress and assignments and provide feedback.

Sewell said he hopes that the delay will give teachers enough time to formulate lesson plans for the new platform students will have access to virtually. On-site training for teachers will begin on Friday.

Technology Director Bob Blalock introduced a digital agreement to provide devices, which could be tablets or laptops, to families choosing the virtual option who request one with usage fees and agreements for oversight by the system.