Houston County Schools opening application for non-resident students

Beginning Monday, Houston County Schools (HCS) will begin accepting applications for non-resident students.

The Houston County Board of Education approved the new policy in March, allowing residents outside of the current HCS zones to pay tuition to attend a HCS of their choice starting next school year.

The board settled on $2,000 for the first student, $1,500 for the second and $1,000 for each additional student in a family.

Brandy White, HCS superintendent, said he believes this will be beneficial to students who aren’t happy in their current schools because they will have more incentive at a school where they will be held accountable. There will be specific criteria in place that any student wanting to transfer will have to meet involving grades, discipline, and attendance records.

The link for the applications will be located on the Houston County Schools website as well as the Facebook page. The deadline for completed applications will be April 30. Limited slots are available and parents will be notified of the acceptance status in late May.

