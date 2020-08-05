Houston County Schools will likely delay reopening until after Labor Day with revised virtual program

Houston County Schools could delay opening until after Labor Day, if the school board approves.

Henry County Schools announced the same change in its reopening date also on Wednesday, after Dothan City Schools was the first to make the decision last week.

Superintendent David Sewell said he felt that teachers needed more time to train as the system is revising its virtual school program offered to high school students.

“We believe at some point in the future, all of our teachers will have to be virtual teachers,” Sewell said. “We decided that we had to make a change in our virtual plan and we decided that we needed some more training time to prepare out teachers for virtual.”

Previously, the system decided to use the state’s curriculum through a software program called Access, but is now planning to use Schoology so that students will have more direct communication with Houston County School teachers for learning and help.

Teachers will return on the initial date planned on Aug. 10 and students will return on Sept. 8, Sewell said.

The delay will also give the district more time to make decisions on how spend additional COVID-related funding from the state earmarked for things to ensure health and wellness at schools.