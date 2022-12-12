Houston County seeks delay on farm center sale

Houston County wants to delay the sale of the county farm center property for an additional four months.

County commissioners approved an addendum to the sale and purchase agreement with the City of Dothan during their Monday meeting.

“With the changing commission and the holidays and trying to figure everything out building-wise, I have been in discussions with the city manager and the mayor, several of the other city commissioners, to potentially delay this transaction,” Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe said. “I’ve talked to enough that I think at this point most of them, maybe not all, but most of them are on board with the delay.”

Shoupe said the Dothan City Commission will have to vote on the delay when it meets again on Dec. 20.

The sale date was set for no later than Jan. 9, 2023, when the county commission voted back in March to accept the $2.2-million offer from the City of Dothan to purchase the property. If the Dothan City Commission approves, the new closing date would be on or before May 9, 2023.

“Hopefully, they will approve it,” Shoupe said. “Obviously, if they don’t, we will be selling this to them on Jan. 9.”

The county’s attempt to sell the Houston County Farm Center – which is actually a collection of buildings on about 42 acres, including the rounded farm center arena – has dragged on more than a year.

Initially, the county had a written offer from a Florida company interested in the developing the property located at the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Cottonwood Road. At the time, the fact Houston County was even entertaining offers on the farm center property took many people by surprise.

The county commission approved a sale and purchase agreement with Brightwork Real Estate Acquisitions at a December 2021 meeting.

However, since the City of Dothan owns a 16.8% stake in the farm center property, the county needed a quitclaim deed approved by the Dothan City Commission. Instead of a quitclaim deed, the city made an offer to buy the property, and county commissioners accepted that offer in March.

Shoupe said the county is still working on a new building to relocate Homeland Security equipment used by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and stored at the farm center. The sale also meant relocating the Veterans Affairs office, the Houston County Water Authority, and the Houston County Extension Office.

The county’s building committee, Shoupe said, is also still working out how to best utilize the county’s available space.

“We’ve got a lot of people out there and a lot of stuff out there to be honest with you that we’ve just not been able to figure out where it’s going to go, and we think four months will allow all that stuff to take place,” Shoupe said.

If four months is not enough of a cushion to complete a new building for the Sheriff’s Office equipment, Shoupe said the county will enter a lease agreement with the city if necessary to continue using the farm center as storage.

“We don’t have to go anywhere,” Shoupe said.