Houston County saw a jump of 80 confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, according to new Alabama Department of Public Health numbers on Monday.
On Friday afternoon, 561 positive coronavirus cases were attributed to Houston County, based on the patient’s county of residence — not necessarily where they tested positive or may have contracted the virus. The number jumped to 641 on Monday morning — only one week after the number of cases broke 500. An additional death due to the virus was also confirmed over the weekend.
Also on Friday, ADPH changed Houston County’s risk designation from “moderate” to “very high” due to an influx of cases and a higher percentage of positive tests.
The surge comes a week after the July 4 holiday.
Though Houston County has the highest case count of all Wiregrass counties, it has among the fewest residents per capita to become infected with the virus. Home to 157,863 residents per the latest United States Census Bureau estimate, approximately four in 1,000 persons in the area’s largest county have become infected.
Southeast Health reported 311 confirmed cases after updating its website Monday morning out of 5,255 tests performed. Currently, there are 32 COVID patients hospitalized — five more than Friday. In total, 37 patients have succumbed to the virus after receiving care in the hospital — two more since Friday.
Chief Medical Officer Charles Harkness previously divulged that in the beginning of the crisis, more patients were from southwest Georgia and north Florida, but now more are coming from Houston and Henry counties.
The hospital also reported that 206 inpatients who had the virus have been discharged since March.
The number of daily cases continues to increase in the Wiregrass. Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases in surrounding Wiregrass counties comparative to population size and death tolls:
>>Barbour County, classified as moderate risk, now has had 377 cases — 25 confirmed positive results over the weekend; two deaths. An estimated 16 in 1,000 residents have received a positive result.
>>Pike, very high risk, has had 480 cases — 13 confirmed over the weekend; five deaths. An estimated 15 in 1,000 residents have tested positive.
>>Covington, moderate, has had 435 cases — 32 since Friday; 12 deaths. An estimated 12 in 1,000 residents have tested positive.
>>Henry, very high, has had 157 cases — 11 since Friday; three deaths. An estimated nine in 1,000 residents have tested positive.
>>Coffee, very high risk, has had 436 cases — 20 confirmed over the weekend; four deaths. An estimated eight in 1,000 residents have tested positive.
>>Dale, very high, has had 406 cases — 34 since Friday; one death. An estimated eight in 1,000 residents have tested positive.
>>Geneva, very high, has had 101 cases — six since Friday; no deaths. An estimated four in 1,000 residents have tested positive.
In Alabama, there have been 54,768 total confirmed cases, almost 5,000 more since Friday. There have been 1,096 deaths.
