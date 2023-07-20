Houston County is expected to hire Dothan Fire Captain Mark Powell as its next EMA director.

"We had a strong group of candidates," Houston County Commission chairman Brandon Shoupe said. "It was a difficult decision for me to make."

During an administrative meeting on Thursday, county commissioners unanimously recommended Powell for the job and will vote to offer him the position on Monday.

More than 60 people applied for the position, and last week, the list was narrowed down to three. Dillon Ward, the Southeast Health Emergency Management Coordinator, Houston County EMA's current deputy director Leigh Martin, and Powell were interviewed on Monday.

Following the interviews, Shoupe said all three finalists were capable of doing the job.

"It was a tough process to get down to the three candidates," Shoupe said. "In my opinion, all of them are deserving of this position. I believe any one of those people can fill this role and do a great job."

However, Powell stood out the most because of his familiarity in dealing with emergencies.

"He (Powell) was very calm and thoughtful in all of his responses to our questions," Shoupe said. "The responses were great and well thought out. He knew what he was talking about, and we felt he had a strong background and management presence about him. You have to be a good manager when managing people, so I think that's why the commission chose to go in that direction."

Powell comes into the job after Chris Judah, who had served as EMA director for over four years, resigned days after being placed on administrative leave due to a county investigation into possible misconduct last month.

Shoupe is excited to fill the position and credits the county's HR department for the work they did over the last month and a half in the wake of Judah's resignation.

"Nobody is looking more forward to filling that position than me," Shoupe said. "Sheri Garner and her department did a great job keeping this all organized. This is probably the smoothest hiring process that I've been through since I started on the commission."