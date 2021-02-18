Houston County set to buy Five Star building to house Sheriff’s Office

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is expected to relocate to the Five Star Credit Union building next to the county administrative tower if commissioners approve a purchase agreement during a meeting Monday.

At Thursday’s administrative meeting, the commission moved a resolution to purchase the $2.2 million property to Monday’s regular commission meeting agenda.

Commission Chairman Mark Culver said the purchase includes Five Star’s main office building and the attached parking lot located on North Foster Street. This proposed purchase comes after Five Star decided relocate its main office to the former Gander Mountain location on Montgomery Highway north of The Pavilion shopping center.

Culver said the building will be used for needed county office expansion, including the sheriff’s office after some renovations.

“We have been working on this since December of 2019,” Culver said. “It makes sense for the county to invest in this property. We have need for expansion, particularly for the sheriff’s office.”

Culver said the purchase also shows the county’s commitment to the continued development of downtown Dothan.

