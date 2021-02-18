Houston County set to buy Five Star building to house Sheriff’s Office

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is expected to relocate to the Five Star Credit Union building next to the county administrative tower if commissioners approve a purchase agreement during a meeting Monday.
At Thursday’s administrative meeting, the commission moved a resolution to purchase the $2.2 million property to Monday’s regular commission meeting agenda.
Commission Chairman Mark Culver said the purchase includes Five Star’s main office building and the attached parking lot located on North Foster Street. This proposed purchase comes after Five Star decided relocate its main office to the former Gander Mountain location on Montgomery Highway north of The Pavilion shopping center.
Culver said the building will be used for needed county office expansion, including the sheriff’s office after some renovations.
“We have been working on this since December of 2019,” Culver said. “It makes sense for the county to invest in this property. We have need for expansion, particularly for the sheriff’s office.”
Culver said the purchase also shows the county’s commitment to the continued development of downtown Dothan.
“With other recent projects, this corridor has taken a step up,” Culver said. “This project is going to be another significant piece to that.”
A part of the transaction includes a partial transfer of property owned by the county to Five Star so it can continue to have a downtown branch.
The following items will also be on Monday’s agenda:
• Request to appoint Melanie Hill and reappoint Brad Kimbro to the Dothan-Houston County Library System Board.
• Request to authorize finance agreement for budgeted item, two backhoes, for the Road and Bridge department.
• Request to authorize finance agreement for budgeted item, a crew cab truck for the Road and Bridge department.
• Request to authorize finance agreement for budgeted item, a Low Boy tractor, for the Road and Bridge department.
• Request to sell on GovDeals: a 2003 Ford Explorer and miscellaneous office supplies from probate office and the Road and Bridge department.
