Houston County sheriff: Law enforcement working to get illegal guns off streets

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza put out a warning Friday – local law enforcement is serious about stopping local gun violence and the illegal possession of firearms.

“With the events going on in Dothan right now, the Dothan Police Department and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office are going to be on the streets taking back these illegal possession of firearms,” Valenza said during a Friday press conference.

Just as the Dothan Police Department released information Friday on the seizure of 36 firearms over the last two weeks along with illegal drugs, Valenza said the Sheriff’s Department’s vice and special response units also have been out working.

The recent crackdown follows a series of shootings – including one during the National Peanut Festival Parade that left one dead and another shooting that left two women dead. The suspects in those shootings are 17 and 14, respectively.

In Alabama it is illegal for anyone under 18 to possess a handgun.

The number of recent shootings and the types of weapons being used, plus the young age of some offenders, is unlike anything Valenza said he has seen in his 44 years in law enforcement.

“I mean when it comes down to where you’re 14 years old and pull a gun out and kill two people standing in front of you – that’s a problem,” Valenza said. “… If you don’t get a hold of it before it starts or you don’t get a grasp on it once it’s started, you’re not going to stop it.”

On Nov. 29, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office executed three search warrants in the 600 block of Tacoma Street in Dothan and seized approximately 115 grams of marijuana, 142 grams of synthetic marijuana, 32 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of crack cocaine, and 4 grams of methamphetamines.

Five guns were also recovered, including one stolen during an August burglary of Money Mizer Pawn & Jewelry.

Damien Antwon Jackson, 35, of Dothan, Anthony Jerome Thomas, 33, of Dothan, Travis Santel Poke, 42, of Dothan, and Johny Fitzgerald Jones, 34, of Dothan were each charged with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana first degree. The total bond for each of them was set at $1.54 million. Donnie Rafeal Smith, 35, of Dothan was charged with violent felon in possession of a pistol, two counts of drug trafficking, receiving stolen property second degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana first degree. Smith’s total bond was set at $3.04 million.

On Dec. 1, deputies conducted a traffic stop on North Range and Monument streets and found a 14-year-old juvenile in possession of a .22-caliber handgun. The juvenile was already on probation through the juvenile court system and was transported to the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center.

Valenza speculated that violent entertainment, music lyrics and games could be influencing some of the illegal behavior being seen among youth.

“We recovered another 14-year-old with a firearm in this traffic stop,” Valenza said. “ … I don’t know where all this violence, where they’re picking it up at. We have obtained a video that shows in the video multiple, what appear to be very young, teenagers with firearms. It’s like they’re celebrating.”

Also on Dec. 1, the sheriff’s department vice unit made cases against the following people: Shamya Ramono Jones, 19, of Slocomb, charged with possession of marijuana second degree with a $500 bond; Malik Jaree Williams, 19, of Hollywood, Florida, charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of marijuana second degree; Calip Dewayne Jones, 41, of Dothan, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance synthetic; Talvin Mackey, 21, of Dothan, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; and Brandon Salter, 31, of Headland, charged with carrying a pistol without a permit. Bond in those cases ranged from $300 to $1,000.

Valenza gave other examples of gun violence around the Wiregrass, including a home in Kinsey that had 50 rounds fired into it by two subjects. He said he learned of a shooting in Daleville where a home had up to 70 rounds fired into it. In both cases, the weapons used were AK-47 style guns.

The sheriff emphasized that while the department will be on the streets working to get illegal guns, they’re not going to violate anyone’s rights to carry firearms. But, he said, deputies need the help of residents. Valenza asked residents to be patient while law enforcement does its work.

“We’re asking for the community’s support, but the ones who are illegally possessing these firearms and doing these shootings, we’re going to go after them,” he said.

Residents can share information with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office by calling the department directly at 334-677-4808, leaving anonymous tips at houstoncountysheriff.org, or by messaging the department through the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.