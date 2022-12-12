Houston County sheriff warns of phone scam to collect fees or unpaid citations

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza wants residents of Houston County and surrounding areas to be aware of a scam that the sheriff's department learned of Monday.

Residents have received phone calls from a person or persons claiming to be a law enforcement officer with the department, according to information from the Houston County Sheriff's Office. The caller claims to be collecting fees for warrants or unpaid citations.

It's a scam, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's department does not and will not call to collect any "funds, cash, cards, or any other form of payment for outstanding warrants or unpaid citations, or for not showing up for jury duty," according to the release from Valenza and the Sheriff's Office.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office suggests that anyone in the area who receives one these calls to hang up, block the number, and report the call to the sheriff's office.

Residents are asked to report as much information as they can about the caller – whether the caller's voice sounded male, female, foreign, or Hispanic – and any number shown on caller ID.