Houston County Sheriff's Office warns of persistent phone scam affecting citizens

Houston County Sheriff’s Office is once again warning of a scam targeting citizens in its jurisdiction after several complaints.

Over the last two weeks, a person or persons are calling citizens advising they are Maj. Bill Rafferty or Capt. James Ivey of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The caller is spoofing the sheriff’s office phone numbers to appear legitimate.

The callers are stating they have a warrant to an individual’s arrest for missing jury duty.

“They inform you the matter can be resolved if you put money on some type of cash card,” a HCSO press release stated. “They will ask you for the numbers on the cash card and they will then have access to the funds on the cash cards.”

The sheriff’s office reminds the community that it is not a collection agency and will never ask you to pay cash, cash cards, checks, or money orders.

“If there is a warrant for your arrest, we will come to your residence or location and arrest you and you will settle any issues with the court,” the release states.