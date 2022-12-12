Houston County supports pay increase for poll workers

Poll workers in Houston County will get a bump in pay from proposed local legislation that received support from the Houston County Commission on Monday.

Probate Judge Patrick Davenport, whose office oversees elections, asked commissioners to adopt a resolution in favor of the local legislation, which will now have to be advertised. The pay increase would take effect for the 2024 election.

Poll workers currently receive $110 for about 20 to 25 hours of work, Davenport said. The chief inspector at each polling place receives $150.

Under the increases, poll workers would be paid $125 and the chief inspector would be paid $200.

The local legislation also creates a deputy chief inspector position for each poll site. That individual would serve as second in command to the chief inspector and be paid $150.

“We have an amazing group of poll workers that are dedicated election after election after election,” Davenport told county commissioners. “They come and serve and they spend a lot of time in training; and then as you gentlemen know, the Election Day is a long day at the polling location. We have not been able to provide them a compensation increase in some time.”

Davenport said it’s difficult to find people who will work in polling places, and he believes the pay increase will help. The additional cost would be about $5,000 every other year, he said.

Houston County already pays more than a lot of other smaller counties and is among the counties that have local legislation for poll worker pay. Davenport said should the state follow-through on a statewide increase for election officials he doesn’t think it will be enough to make a difference in Houston County.

Davenport said the new deputy chief inspector position will be filled out of the current pool of poll workers.

“There’s so much responsibility at a precinct on Election Day, we need a second in command,” he said.

In other business, Monday:

- Commissioners approved measures to allocate $750,000 each for the Houston County Volunteer Fire Association and the Emergency Management Services Association. Under an agreement with the county, those associations will oversee the money’s use by Houston County’s volunteer fire departments and rescue squads.

The money is coming out of Houston County’s general fund, but commissioners said it wouldn’t have been possible had the county not received money through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. The federal money freed up county funds.

By using general fund dollars, the volunteer agencies do not have to meet the strict standards set for use of ARPA funds. However, the county commission will be receiving monthly reports from the two associations on how the money is being spent by the volunteer fire departments and rescue squads.

- The commission awarded a bid to Ingenuity for the design of a new county website, allowing individual departments to make necessary edits. The $25,000 contract with Ingenuity includes hosting and maintenance at no additional charge for three years. After three years, there will be a fee.