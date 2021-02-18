Houston County teen dies in Thursday morning crash

A single-vehicle crash at approximately 5:23 a.m. Thursday has claimed the life of Houston County teen.
The young driver, from Cowarts, was driving north in a 2018 Kia Rio, left the roadway, overcorrected, lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.
The crash occurred on Houston County 75, approximately 12 miles east of Dothan city limits.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Jimmy Sailors
