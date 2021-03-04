Houston County to assist city with new development project

The next step in an unannounced new business development will happen Monday when the Houston County Commission will formally agree to assist the Industrial Development Board and the City of Dothan with a development project at the Sam Houston Industrial Park.

During the county’s administrative meeting on Thursday, the commission paved the way for the agreement following a brief presentation from Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker.

Although no specific details about the project were released, including the company’s name or type of business, Parker said the project would use about 67 acres on the property and would require Sam Houston Boulevard to be improved and extended to meet the new facility.

Parker said the county’s resolution will ensure its assistance along with the city to cover preliminary planning regarding the road improvements so the project can move forward. He also said the project will bring diversity and more jobs to the area once completed.

In recent discussions, chamber officials have hinted at the prospect of new developments coming to the area, but no details were released.