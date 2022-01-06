Houston County to resume screenings to enter buildings

Houston County will begin health screenings once again starting Monday for visitors entering county government buildings.
While employees will be masking up if they cannot social distance, masks will remain optional for visitors to county buildings.
The issue came up during the Houston County Commission’s Thursday administrative meeting when the county’s personnel director announced the protective measures in light of the increase in cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks.
“As a workforce, we are trending just like the rest of the county and the rest of the state and we are seeing our numbers tick up,” Houston County Personnel Director Sheri Garner said.
The latest surge is believed to the result of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While highly contagious, the omicron variant has not caused the high rate of severe illness seen with the delta variant.
In the last three days, the number of reported COVID-19 cases for 2022 in Houston County jumped by more than 300 cases. Neighboring counties have experienced increases in the number of reported cases as well this week. Overall, the Wiregrass has had nearly 1,200 new cases reported since Jan. 3, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The county will continue to have employees isolate for 10 days if they test positive to COVID-19. While new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control reduced the isolation and quarantine times for the general population, allowing for five days of isolation if fever-free followed by five days of proper masking, it’s difficult to ensure that all county employees wear their masks properly once they return after isolation, Garner said.
“To protect the public and our employees, we’re going to take the most conservative approach possible, and we’re still going to keep on doing what we’ve been doing because it’s working,” Garner said.
