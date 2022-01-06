Houston County to resume screenings to enter buildings

Houston County will begin health screenings once again starting Monday for visitors entering county government buildings.

While employees will be masking up if they cannot social distance, masks will remain optional for visitors to county buildings.

The issue came up during the Houston County Commission’s Thursday administrative meeting when the county’s personnel director announced the protective measures in light of the increase in cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As a workforce, we are trending just like the rest of the county and the rest of the state and we are seeing our numbers tick up,” Houston County Personnel Director Sheri Garner said.

The latest surge is believed to the result of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While highly contagious, the omicron variant has not caused the high rate of severe illness seen with the delta variant.