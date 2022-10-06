Houston County to vote on uses for federal rescue act money

The Houston County Commission is considering putting $900,000 of federal rescue funds toward 86.8 acres of industrial land off Napier Field Road.

The economic development project is one of several allocations of American Rescue Plan Act funds that will be considered when commissioners meet Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. The commission will meet Tuesday rather than its usual Monday due to Oct. 10 being a holiday.

Commissioners discussed the allocations during their Thursday administrative meeting.

Securing a large tract of land for industrial development was among the early priorities set by Houston County for how to spend the $20.6 million the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Another project set as an early priority – replacing the windows in the Houston County administrative building – will be on Tuesday’s agenda as well. That project, originally estimated at $4.5 million, was put out for bid with a single bidder coming in at $6.5 million. The price was negotiated down to $5.2 million. The commission will vote on allocating the funds from its ARPA money and authorizing a contract to move forward.

Commissioners will also consider policies and procedures for providing assistance to nonprofit agencies with ARPA funds. Discussions have revolved around setting aside $100,000 for grants that nonprofits would apply for and meet criteria set by the federal government. For example, nonprofits will have to show financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the agency’s use of ARPA funds will benefit a significant portion of the community.

Under the federal act, the county can use up to $10 million of its ARPA funds for what is called Revenue Replacement – a category that allows local governments to use the funds for general government expenditures such as buying equipment, capital improvements or paying salaries. The window replacement project and the industrial development land fall under that category.

Land off of Napier Field Road has been secured through the Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan (IDB). The undeveloped land stretches from behind Coca-Cola and Gresco Utility Supply all the way to Lingo Road. An entrance road would be constructed from Napier Field Road.

Houston County and the City of Dothan are sharing the cost of making improvements so the land is ready should an industrial prospect express an interest in the area. While a portion of the land is in Dothan, most of it is in unincorporated Houston County.

Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said the IDB is ready to move forward with the project.

“The intent was to get that ready – shovel ready – with water, sewer infrastructure, road and drainage improvements to position that and have that as a ready and available park,” Parker said. “We’ll have flexibility. We’ll be able to pull up, basically, a 50-acre tract of land for a big project and have some other property around 20 to 22 acres.”