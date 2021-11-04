Houston County unveils new mobile health unit

Flu vaccinations can also be administered, and Kirkland said eventually the unit could be used to provide HIV testing in rural areas. It could even be used for tuberculosis testing. And if a major hurricane impacted the area, the unit could be used to provide tetanus shots for first-responders.

Kirkland even envisions conducting clinics for the health department’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutritional program.

The mobile health unit is wired to handle an ultra-cold freezer to store vaccines. And while space is tight inside, the unit has the capability to serve as a mobile hotspot. The mobile health unit can actually be broken down into two sides depending on demand – testing and vaccinations can be done on one side while data entry is done on the other. Or, both sides can be used for testing and vaccinations and the Wi-Fi allows staff to work off laptops outside of the unit.

The idea is for the unit to visit places like senior centers and other locations that can help provide access to more people. Thursday, it was parked outside the Houston County Administrative Building for the unveiling with health department staff on hand to provide vaccinations to anyone who wanted one.