Houston County unveils new mobile health unit

Houston County unveiled its new mobile health and testing facility Thursday to be used around the county to provide vaccinations and screenings for those who don’t have easy access to health care.
“We know there are a lot of people who aren’t able to get out, aren’t able to get to locations where vaccines are given,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said.
The $285,000 unit was purchased by the Houston County Commission but will be staffed by the Houston County Public Health Department, which will also set the schedule for the mobile unit. The county government will provide storage and maintenance.
The mobile health truck will be kept in a new storage unit behind the Houston County Road and Bridge Department. Both the mobile health truck and the storage unit were funded with a $400,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
Because the grant money was available due to COVID-19 relief funds, the initial purpose of the unit will be to provide COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots and testing.
Corey Kirkland, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Southeastern District administrator, said he sees the unit providing vaccination and testing services far beyond the pandemic.
“Pretty much you could do any kind of vaccine with it,” Kirkland said.
Flu vaccinations can also be administered, and Kirkland said eventually the unit could be used to provide HIV testing in rural areas. It could even be used for tuberculosis testing. And if a major hurricane impacted the area, the unit could be used to provide tetanus shots for first-responders.
Kirkland even envisions conducting clinics for the health department’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutritional program.
The mobile health unit is wired to handle an ultra-cold freezer to store vaccines. And while space is tight inside, the unit has the capability to serve as a mobile hotspot. The mobile health unit can actually be broken down into two sides depending on demand – testing and vaccinations can be done on one side while data entry is done on the other. Or, both sides can be used for testing and vaccinations and the Wi-Fi allows staff to work off laptops outside of the unit.
The idea is for the unit to visit places like senior centers and other locations that can help provide access to more people. Thursday, it was parked outside the Houston County Administrative Building for the unveiling with health department staff on hand to provide vaccinations to anyone who wanted one.
For those in public health, giving people access to health care is always an issue, Kirkland said. The mobile unit doesn’t require the manpower a full on-site clinic requires, such as the ones conducted with the Alabama National Guard earlier this year. That makes it easier for the health department to get out into smaller communities.
“This gives me the capability to go out and see people and not have 50 guardsmen,” Kirkland said. “I could set this up, really, with five people. You could set up with two nurses, a couple of clerks and you could easily do 50 to 100 shots in a day with it. You could ramp up with more staff and more space and you can certainly do more out of it.”
