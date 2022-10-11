Houston County updates sanitation policies

The Houston County Commission has updated the county’s sanitation policy, and customers will see some trash piles picked up from the roadside without having to schedule or pay for the pick-up.

Commissioners voted on the policy during their regular meeting held Tuesday.

“This will be sent out to all of our customers this week … so that they will all know the enhancements and the new things we are providing to them that are covered under their sanitation fee,” Chairman Mark Culver said.

The updated policy follows a $5 increase to garbage bills – an increase that takes effect Nov. 1. Residential customers will see their monthly bill go from $15 to $20.

With that fee increase, the county added an additional crew to provide more trash service to residential customers. Residents who place and trash and debris by the road are supposed to call the county, which sends someone out to assess the pile and determine if the county will pick it up. If the county does pick it up, the resident is charged a fee based on the size of the pile.

However, a lot of trash and debris piles just end up sitting on the sides of roads because nobody calls and pays to have the pile removed.

Basically, a sanitation crew will start running a route through the county and will pick up trash and debris piles on the rights of way as long as the pile is no larger than 10 feet by 10 feet and was placed on the roadside by a resident and not a contractor.

County Engineer Barkley Kirkland said a sanitation crew should be able to complete a route throughout the unincorporated areas of the county every two to three weeks depending on the amount of piles needing to be picked up.

Under the updated policy, trash is defined as large cardboard boxes, toys, household furnishings and appliances that are placed on the roadside by the homeowner rather than a contractor. Trash does not include yard debris and limbs.

The sanitation policy also allows for construction and remodeling debris produced by a homeowner and not a contractor. Examples of such debris are wood, metal, sheetrock, doors, cabinetry, windows, tile and insulation.

There will still be a charge for limbs and yard debris, and the county will not pick up tires, batteries, propane tanks, and tree stumps or debris from land or lot clearing.

There will be a $300 minimum charge for debris determined to be from a contractor.

In other business Tuesday, county commissioners approved a number of uses for funds the county received through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Houston County received $20.6 million in ARPA funds.

Commissioners voted to allocate $900,000 toward nearly 87 acres of industrial land located off Napier Field Road. Houston County and the City of Dothan are sharing in the cost to get the land ready for industrial prospects. The land stretches from behind Coca-Cola and Gresco Utility Supply all the way to Lingo Road.

Improvements to be made to the property include an entrance road off Napier Field Road as well as water, sewer and drainage.

The commission voted to allocate another $5.2 million in ARPA funds to replace the windows in the Houston County Administration Building and seal the building’s envelope to repel water from getting inside the building.

County commissioners also adopted policies and procedures to use ARPA funds to help local nonprofits. In a recent work session, the commission discussed setting aside $100,000 for grants. Organizations will apply for grants and have to meet certain criteria set up by the federal government. For example, nonprofits will have to establish financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.