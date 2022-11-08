Houston County voters turn out for general election

Houston County's voters turned out to the polls Tuesday, although there were few local races with party opposition.

The only race with opposition decided at the county level was for Houston County coroner. Incumbent Republican Robert Byrd won re-election with 77.7% of total votes cast, receiving 21,244 votes to the 6,025 votes, or 22%, received by his Democratic challenger Kimberly Rawls.

Houston County had a 35% voter turnout during Tuesday's general election with 27,576 ballots cast.

In other Houston County races, Sheriff Donald Valenza had no Democrat opponent. Neither did Republican Brandon Shoupe for the Houston County Commission chairman’s seat, which is elected countywide. None of the candidates in county commission district races faced opposition in Tuesday’s general election.

Democrat Curtis Harvey will serve another term representing Houston County’s District 1. District 3 incumbent Ricky Herring – who survived a crowded Republican primary and a runoff election – will also serve another term. Newcomers Tracy Adams and James Ivey, both Republicans, had no Democrat opposition in the general election for their respective District 2 and District 4 races.

Houston County Board of Education races also went unopposed with Democrat David Hollinger re-elected to District 1 and Republicans Marty Collins and Mark Kelley re-elected to serve District 4 and District 6, respectively.

State Rep. Paul Lee, a Republican, was also re-elected without opposition. Lee’s District 86 is completely in Houston County.

In statewide races, Houston County voters went with Gov. Kay Ivey over her Democrat and Libertarian challengers. Ivey received 76.6% of Houston County votes cast in the governor's race. The majority of Houston County voters also cast their votes for Republican Katie Britt for U.S. Senate over Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus. Britt, a Wiregrass native, received 77% of Houston County votes cast in that race.

Houston County voters also put their support behind incumbent Republican Barry Moore to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District, giving Moore 76.3% of votes cast in that race.

When it came to reorganizing the state Constitution, including removing outdated and racist language, more than 74% of Houston County voters voted "yes." The majority of the county's voters also voted "yes" on each of the 10 statewide amendments on Tuesday's ballot.