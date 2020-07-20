Houston County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases soared over the weekend.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported an additional 155 confirmed cases of the virus for Houston County from Friday to Monday morning – a record for new cases over a three-day period in the southeast Alabama's largest and most-populated county, which has now reported 892 cases.

Southeast Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Charles Harkness said the steep rise in patients coming into the emergency room needing admittance is concerning for the hospital, which is on the verge of reaching capacity in terms of number of hospital beds and staffing.

“If numbers keep going up at this rate, it will stress the system,” he said.

The fourth floor of the Wiregrass’ largest area hospital has been turned into a floor for noncritical COVID patients. The turnover rate is high as many patients begin to recover a day or two after being admitted, but the majority of the rooms stay full, Harkness said.

Hospital administrators are doing everything they can to deal with the influx of patients internally – like requesting travel nurses from staffing agencies to oversee critical care patients and converting more rooms into negative pressure rooms for COVID patients.

However, Harkness believes that area officials should begin seriously considering calling in the National Guard and preparing a site to house non-critical COVID patients seeking medical care before the rising number of cases overwhelm both Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital.

“We don’t think it’s needed today,” Harkness said. “But in New York, they waited too long and bad things happened to both COVID patients and non-COVID patients… We’re not in a panic stage. We just think let’s start exploring what other options we might have.”

Southeast Health, which previously reported most of its current admitted patients are from Houston and surrounding Alabama counties and northern Florida, reported another 19 patients were hospitalized due to the virus since Friday, making the current total inpatient count 49 on Monday morning. It also confirmed three more deaths over the weekend.

On Monday afternoon, Flowers Hospital reported 41 patients currently being hospitalized due to the virus as well as three additional COVID-related deaths since Thursday. Flowers Hospital has had 550 positive cases in total while Southeast reports 380 confirmed cases.

Other Wiregrass counties also saw cases grow at a higher rate over the weekend: Covington added 63, bringing its total to 553; Coffee added 53, increasing to 546; Dale gained 48 to total 538; Barbour gained 31 to total 479; Geneva gained 28 to total 146; Pike gained 23 to total 546; and Henry gained 20 to total 192.

All counties saw a significant increase in the rate of new cases over a 14-day period except Pike County, which dropped a couple of percentage points. Dale County's cases grew at the highest rate during the two weeks.

Dale’s added cases over the last 14 days now make up 44% of all of its cases since March; Houston’s new cases account for 43% of its case count; Geneva, 43%; Covington, 33%; Coffee, 29%; Henry, 29%; Barbour, 25%; and Pike, 18%. Houston had largest percentage point increase after new cases surged over the weekend, growing nine points since Friday.

Harkness attributes the local spread of the virus to the general public not making social distancing and mask-wearing a high priority until recently, after Gov. Kay Ivey mandated face coverings statewide.

He said he’s seen a higher percentage of residents using face coverings while going to department stores over the last week and urges residents to continue following the order and adhering to the Centers for Disease and Prevention recommendations.

On Friday, ADPH reported six of the eight Wiregrass counties were “very high-risk” environments for COVID transmission; Geneva and Pike are both “high-risk.”

ADPH reported two additional deaths over the weekend – one in Barbour County and another in Dale County – giving Wiregrass counties 43 deaths since the start of the virus’ spread.