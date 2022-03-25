Houston County youth awarded PBCI scholarships

MONTGOMERY — TJ Morris, Ashford, and Gracie Bell, Dothan, were each awarded a scholarship by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) for their participation in Alabama’s livestock industry on March 19 at a luncheon held in coordination with the Southeastern Livestock Exposition (SLE) Rodeo.

The PBCI has a proud history of supporting youth in livestock. Each year, young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded scholarships from the Tribe to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education during SLE Livestock Week.