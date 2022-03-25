 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County youth awarded PBCI scholarships

Pictured, from left, PBCI Tribal Council Member Keith Martin; Morris; Bell; SLE President Randy Davis; and Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries Rick Pate.

 SUBMITTED

 MONTGOMERY — TJ Morris, Ashford, and Gracie Bell, Dothan, were each awarded a scholarship by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) for their participation in Alabama’s livestock industry on March 19 at a luncheon held in coordination with the Southeastern Livestock Exposition (SLE) Rodeo.

The PBCI has a proud history of supporting youth in livestock. Each year, young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded scholarships from the Tribe to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education during SLE Livestock Week.

