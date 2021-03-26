 Skip to main content
Houston County youth awarded PBCI scholarships
Houston County youth awarded PBCI scholarships

Houston County youth awarded PBCI scholarships
SUBMITTED

MONTGOMERY — Amelia Ivey, Webb, and Landon Shirah, Ashford, were each awarded a scholarship by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) for their participation in Alabama’s livestock industry Saturday, March 20, at a luncheon held in coordination with the Southeastern Livestock Exposition (SLE) Rodeo.

Pictured L-R are SLE President-Elect Frank Ellis, Ivey, Shirah, and PBCI Tribal Council Member Keith Martin.

The PBCI has a proud history of supporting youth in livestock. Each year, young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded a scholarship from the Tribe to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education during SLE Livestock Week.

