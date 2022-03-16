Houston County youth compete in beef cattle shows

The 2022 Houston County Heifer Show and 55th Annual Houston County Steer Show were conducted on Feb. 18 and 19 at the Houston County Farm Center. John Colquitt, veteran livestock evaluator, served as judge for both exhibitions.

Combined the two events boasted entries from 14 youth from 4-H Clubs, FFA Chapters and Junior Cattlemen’s Association members in Houston County. The exhibitors along with their heifer and steer projects competed for cash awards, trophies and championship belt buckles.