Houston County youth compete in beef cattle shows

The 2022 Houston County Heifer Show and 55th Annual Houston County Steer Show were conducted on Feb. 18 and 19 at the Houston County Farm Center. John Colquitt, veteran livestock evaluator, served as judge for both exhibitions.
Combined the two events boasted entries from 14 youth from 4-H Clubs, FFA Chapters and Junior Cattlemen’s Association members in Houston County. The exhibitors along with their heifer and steer projects competed for cash awards, trophies and championship belt buckles.
2022 Houston County Junior Beef Cattle Exhibitors were: Gracie Bell, Amelia Ivey, Angelina Locascio, Luke Morris, Caydon Shirah, Libbie Bell, Sarah Juarez, Luke Meadows, T.J. Morris, Landon Shirah, Addison Hamilton, Chloe Lee, Anna Brooke Morris and Branson Shirah.
Heifer Show Results:
Amelia Ivey, Supreme Champion
Gracie Bell, Reserve Supreme Champion
Gracie Bell, Senior Showmanship – 1st
People are also reading…
Amelia Ivey, Junior Showmanship – 1st
Gracie Bell, Commercial Champion
Libbie Bell, Commercial Reserve Champion
Amelia Ivey, Angus Champion
Amelia Ivey, Hereford Champion
Luke Meadows, Bred & Owned Champion
Angelina Locascio, Native Champion
Angelina Locascio, Senior Records – 1st
Amelia Ivey, Junior Records – 1st
Branson Shirah, Senior Written Quiz – 1st
Amelia Ivey, Junior Written Quiz – 1st
Amelia Ivey, Premier Show Exhibitor
Steer Show Results
Luke Meadows, Grand Champion
Caydon Shirah, Reserve Grand Champion
Addison Hamilton, Senior Showmanship – 1st
Luke Meadows, Junior Showmanship – 1st
T.J. Morris, Light Weight Champion
Branson Shirah, Light-Med Wt. Champion
Luke Meadows, Medium Wt. Champion
Caydon Shirah, Heavy Weight Champion
Chloe Lee, Senior Records – 1st
Luke Morris, Junior Records – 1st
T.J. Morris, Sportsmanship Award
Landon Shirah, Neatness Award
Anna Brook Morris, Neatness Award
Addison Hamilton, Cattlewomen’s Award
Luke Meadows, Premier Show Exhibitor
Branson Shirah, Native Champion