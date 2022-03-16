 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County youth compete in beef cattle shows

The 2022 Houston County Heifer Show and 55th Annual Houston County Steer Show were conducted on Feb. 18 and 19 at the Houston County Farm Center. John Colquitt, veteran livestock evaluator, served as judge for both exhibitions.

Combined the two events boasted entries from 14 youth from 4-H Clubs, FFA Chapters and Junior Cattlemen’s Association members in Houston County. The exhibitors along with their heifer and steer projects competed for cash awards, trophies and championship belt buckles.

2022 Houston County Junior Beef Cattle Exhibitors were: Gracie Bell, Amelia Ivey, Angelina Locascio, Luke Morris, Caydon Shirah, Libbie Bell, Sarah Juarez, Luke Meadows, T.J. Morris, Landon Shirah, Addison Hamilton, Chloe Lee, Anna Brooke Morris and Branson Shirah.

Heifer Show Results:

Amelia Ivey, Supreme Champion

Gracie Bell, Reserve Supreme Champion

Gracie Bell, Senior Showmanship – 1st

Amelia Ivey, Junior Showmanship – 1st

Gracie Bell, Commercial Champion

Libbie Bell, Commercial Reserve Champion

Amelia Ivey, Angus Champion

Amelia Ivey, Hereford Champion

Luke Meadows, Bred & Owned Champion

Angelina Locascio, Native Champion

Angelina Locascio, Senior Records – 1st

Amelia Ivey, Junior Records – 1st

Branson Shirah, Senior Written Quiz – 1st

Amelia Ivey, Junior Written Quiz – 1st

Amelia Ivey, Premier Show Exhibitor

Steer Show Results

Luke Meadows, Grand Champion

Caydon Shirah, Reserve Grand Champion

Addison Hamilton, Senior Showmanship – 1st

Luke Meadows, Junior Showmanship – 1st

T.J. Morris, Light Weight Champion

Branson Shirah, Light-Med Wt. Champion

Luke Meadows, Medium Wt. Champion

Caydon Shirah, Heavy Weight Champion

Chloe Lee, Senior Records – 1st

Luke Morris, Junior Records – 1st

T.J. Morris, Sportsmanship Award

Landon Shirah, Neatness Award

Anna Brook Morris, Neatness Award

Addison Hamilton, Cattlewomen’s Award

Luke Meadows, Premier Show Exhibitor

Branson Shirah, Native Champion

