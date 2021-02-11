Houston County's Center Stage 'disheartened' to be omitted from gambling bill

Houston County’s Center Stage Bingo, also known at the Crossing at Big Creek, is “disheartened” it was left out of new state gambling legislation.

“The Wiregrass area is consistently overlooked by state leaders when it comes to economic development projects,” Center Stage said in a statement on Thursday.

The bill introduced in the Alabama Senate last week includes five other casino locations around the state, but noticeably left out Center Stage, which state law enforcement shut down nearly a decade ago because of its electronic bingo games resembling slot machines.

During a Thursday debate, the Associated Press reported that some lawmakers, including Sen. Donnie Chesteen of Geneva, said they were concerned their districts were not included in the bill.

Omitting the Wiregrass from the legislation will cost Houston County between $3-5 million in additional tax revenue each year, Center State said, according to economic projections from feasibility studies. Additionally, the Wiregrass could lose the opportunity to add 1,200 direct jobs and 5,000 indirect jobs over a five-year span.