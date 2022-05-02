Houston County's SpectraCare added to state's mental health crisis centers

SpectraCare Health Systems in Houston County has been added to Alabama's list of mental health crisis centers.

On Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the expansion of the Alabama Crisis System of Care with two additional crisis centers for fiscal year 2023 — SpectraCare in Houston County and Indian Rivers Behavioral Health in Tuscaloosa County. The two centers add to the four existing centers in Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile, currently serving individuals with mental illness and substance use disorders at staged levels of care.

“The state of Alabama is proud to continue doing its part to offer top notch crisis care to people in need,” Ivey said in a news release. “During my time as governor, I’ve placed a renewed focus on finding innovative ways to support Alabamians that find themselves battling mental health issues, and I have no doubt that these two new facilities are going change lives for the better.”

The two newly awarded centers in Tuscaloosa County (Region 2 – Tuscaloosa) and Houston County (Region 4 – Dothan) will serve large populations in those regions with additional special populations, including veterans and young adults. The current crisis centers are located at AltaPointe Health in Mobile, WellStone in Huntsville, the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority in Montgomery and the Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair (JBS) Mental Health Authority in Birmingham.

“We are committed to ensuring all Alabamians have someone to call, someone to respond, and if needed, someplace to go in times of crisis,” Alabama Department of Mental Health Commissioner Kim Boswell said. “We are thankful for Gov. Ivey’s leadership and the Legislature’s continued investment in our state’s crisis system of care, expanding access to even more individuals and their families.”

Mental Health Crisis Centers are designated places for community members, law enforcement, and first responders to take an individual who is in mental health crisis. The centers offer both walk-in access and the capacity for first responders and law enforcement to transfer individuals to the center for crisis care for a warm hand-off to staff, short-term admission, medication management and case management. Services also include critical crisis intervention and stabilization services, discharge planning and connections to ongoing behavioral health care services, if needed.

The initial three crisis centers were funded with an $18 million appropriation in the 2021 fiscal year General Fund budget, with continued funding appropriated in the 2022 and 2023 General Fund budgets to support the existing crisis centers and add new crisis centers across the state.

To learn more, visit the Alabama Department of Mental Health’s Alabama Crisis System of Care webpage.