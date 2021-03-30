Houston, Henry among counties with higher vaccinations

Houston and Henry counties are among Alabama counties where 25% or more of residents age 16 and older have received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
An update from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) on Tuesday highlighted the 35 Alabama counties where at least one in four residents of those counties has received one or two doses of vaccine.
Other counties where 25% of population age 16 and older have received one or more doses of vaccine include Wilcox, Perry, Hale, Marengo, Tallapoosa, Conecuh, Greene, Clarke, Lee, Jefferson, Lowndes, Colbert, Dallas, Sumter, Macon, Monroe, Lauderdale, Clay, Shelby, Mobile, Chambers, Choctaw, Bullock, Baldwin, Madison, Crenshaw, Cullman, Franklin, Morgan, Coosa, Montgomery, Washington, and Lamar.
There’s been a concerted public health effort to achieve vaccine equity in communities more vulnerable to the virus because of income levels, access to healthcare, and lack of transportation. That effort, according to the update, has resulted in more vaccinations among African-American residents of Black Belt counties, which are among those most vulnerable.
Among Alabama residents 75 and older, 64% have received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The state’s older residents were among the first priority groups to be eligible to receive the vaccine.
According to Alabama’s online COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 1.6 million vaccine doses given since December and more than 1 million people have received one or more dose. There have been 610,351 people who have completed a vaccine series – either a two-shot series from Pfizer and Moderna or the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
Houston County has had 23,707 people receive at least one dose of vaccine, or 28%. There are 14,630 people in Houston County completely vaccinated, or 17%. Henry County has nearly 30% of people age 16 and older who have received at least one dose of vaccine and 18% are completely vaccinated.
Other Wiregrass counties aren’t far behind, however.
According to the dashboard, the percentages of people locally receiving at least one dose and those completely vaccinated are as follows: Barbour County, 19.9% one dose and 12.9% completely vaccinated; Coffee County, 22.8% one dose and 13.3% completely vaccinated; Covington County, 22.6% one dose and 12.9% completely vaccinated; Dale County, 21.6% one dose and 13.5% completely vaccinated; Geneva County, 24.5% one dose and 13.4% completely vaccinated; and Pike County, 24.4% one dose and 14.3% completely vaccinated.