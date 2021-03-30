Houston, Henry among counties with higher vaccinations

Houston and Henry counties are among Alabama counties where 25% or more of residents age 16 and older have received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

An update from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) on Tuesday highlighted the 35 Alabama counties where at least one in four residents of those counties has received one or two doses of vaccine.

Other counties where 25% of population age 16 and older have received one or more doses of vaccine include Wilcox, Perry, Hale, Marengo, Tallapoosa, Conecuh, Greene, Clarke, Lee, Jefferson, Lowndes, Colbert, Dallas, Sumter, Macon, Monroe, Lauderdale, Clay, Shelby, Mobile, Chambers, Choctaw, Bullock, Baldwin, Madison, Crenshaw, Cullman, Franklin, Morgan, Coosa, Montgomery, Washington, and Lamar.

There’s been a concerted public health effort to achieve vaccine equity in communities more vulnerable to the virus because of income levels, access to healthcare, and lack of transportation. That effort, according to the update, has resulted in more vaccinations among African-American residents of Black Belt counties, which are among those most vulnerable.

Among Alabama residents 75 and older, 64% have received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The state’s older residents were among the first priority groups to be eligible to receive the vaccine.