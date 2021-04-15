Houston, Pike counties take top honors for farm-city programs

Houston and Pike counties are tops in the state when it comes to Alabama Farm-City programs, and each group’s members were recognized at the organization’s awards program in Birmingham April 8.

Houston County won in Division 1, which includes more than 35,600 people. Pike County took top honors in Division 2. In addition to an award and recognition for their hard work, winning committees also received cash awards from Alabama Farm Credit. Division winners received $300, runners-up took home $200, and category winners received $100.

“When Alabama Farm Credit approached us about being a Farm-City sponsor, we wanted their investment to enhance the program’s mission to build bridges between farmers and their neighbors,” said Alabama Farm-City Committee Chairman Jeff Helms. “By investing in these county programs, Alabama Farm Credit is helping to strengthen activities at the local level where it’s more difficult to find cash, rather than in-kind, support. We appreciate Alabama Farm Credit CEO and President Mel Koller for advancing Farm-City’s work in our communities.”