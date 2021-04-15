Houston, Pike counties take top honors for farm-city programs

Houston and Pike counties are tops in the state when it comes to Alabama Farm-City programs, and each group’s members were recognized at the organization’s awards program in Birmingham April 8.
Houston County won in Division 1, which includes more than 35,600 people. Pike County took top honors in Division 2. In addition to an award and recognition for their hard work, winning committees also received cash awards from Alabama Farm Credit. Division winners received $300, runners-up took home $200, and category winners received $100.
“When Alabama Farm Credit approached us about being a Farm-City sponsor, we wanted their investment to enhance the program’s mission to build bridges between farmers and their neighbors,” said Alabama Farm-City Committee Chairman Jeff Helms. “By investing in these county programs, Alabama Farm Credit is helping to strengthen activities at the local level where it’s more difficult to find cash, rather than in-kind, support. We appreciate Alabama Farm Credit CEO and President Mel Koller for advancing Farm-City’s work in our communities.”
In addition to being named Division 1 winner, Houston County was recognized for the Best Media Coverage/Proclamation and Best Civic Club Programs. Utilizing the pandemic to highlight its Farm-City mission, the committee used digital billboards to feature photos of front-line workers on a farm. The signage included a Sweet Grown Alabama theme and Farm-City Week dates. The committee generated numerous media stories featuring Farm-City activities and created its own newsletter. Other activities included proclamations and community activities.
Division 2 state winner Pike County also was recognized for the Best Special Activities Program. The creative committee recognized senior county committee members; coordinated a job swap; honored local health care workers; coordinated a touch-a-tractor educational event; gave local tours; donated agricultural books to local libraries; and distributed educational materials to over 2,000 students. The group also established a memorial fund to honor long-time Pike County Farm-City Committee member Tammy Powell.
Henry County was runner-up in Division 2 and also won the Best Civic Club Activities Award and Target Award for adoption of the 2020 Farm-City theme of Sweet Grown Alabama.
Geneva County was awarded the Scrapbook Award for Division 2.
Eighteen students representing 14 counties were honored for their creativity during the Alabama Farm-City Awards Program in Birmingham April 8. Contests spanned three categories — posters, essays and videos.
Alabama Farm-City Committee Chairman Jeff Helms applauded the students’ artistry, depicted with posters, crayons and markers; language and Word documents; and graphics and video footage.
“These students showed how sweet the bounty of Alabama agriculture really is,” Helms said. “Our judges were impressed with all entrants’ work, and we’re thankful our friends at Alabama Farmers Cooperative are again sponsoring cash prizes for these winning contestants and matching awards for their schools.”
The theme supported Alabama’s state agricultural branding program. Learn more by visiting SweetGrownAlabama.org.
Poster Contest, Kindergarten-Third Grade
• First place and $200 — Maddie Jane Shealy, second grade, Lineville Elementary School in Clay County
• Second place and $100 — Lydia Darley, third grade, Ariton Elementary School in Dale County
Poster Contest, Fourth-Sixth Grade
• First place and $200 — Maddie Thomas, fifth grade, Ariton Elementary School in Dale County
• Second place and $100 — Caiden Granger, fifth grade, Lakewood Elementary School in Russell County
