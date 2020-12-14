Houston School Board approves $145,000 annual salary for new superintendent Brandy White

A new leaf is about to turn at Houston County Schools after the school board approved the contract with its new superintendent-elect on Monday night.
Brandy White, the incoming superintendent, will begin leading the school district on Jan.1 as current Superintendent David Sewell retires from office.
White’s salary was set as $145,000 a year, slightly higher than Sewell’s $142,000 a year when he first took office. His pay will increase in any year the Alabama Legislature enacts a pay raise of all public school teachers at the same rate. White will also receive $7,000 per year for travel expenses, and can receive other allowances for other expenses.
Before White’s contract was unanimously approved, Sewell abruptly excused himself from the meeting, thanking Houston County Schools for giving him the opportunity for a 42-year career in various positions. Before leaving, he turned down his name placard as many in attendance expressed confusion.
Support Local Journalism
Board Chairman Scott Thomas indicated that Sewell informed him beforehand that he was planning to excuse himself before White’s contract was voted upon.
White will be conducting future meetings with Sewell’s recommendation until he is officially sworn in.
“I feel good about working with the board members and our administrators that we have currently in place,” White said after the meeting. “I'm thinking we're going to be able to make a few changes the first of the year.”
Personnel Director Rhonda Lassiter and Elementary Curriculum Supervisor Denise Kohen are also retiring, according to school records. Lassiter and Kohen were both named in formal grievances by six Rehobeth Elementary third-grade teachers and their attorney earlier in the year.
The complaint filed requested a speedy resolution in a lengthy investigation regarding a fellow teacher’s purported ongoing menacing behavior, including bullying and harassment. The internal investigation has not been resolved.
Secondary Curriculum Supervisor Johnny Dixon also retired in December, leaving White with several key central office positions to fill when he formally takes office.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.