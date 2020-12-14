Houston School Board approves $145,000 annual salary for new superintendent Brandy White

A new leaf is about to turn at Houston County Schools after the school board approved the contract with its new superintendent-elect on Monday night.

Brandy White, the incoming superintendent, will begin leading the school district on Jan.1 as current Superintendent David Sewell retires from office.

White’s salary was set as $145,000 a year, slightly higher than Sewell’s $142,000 a year when he first took office. His pay will increase in any year the Alabama Legislature enacts a pay raise of all public school teachers at the same rate. White will also receive $7,000 per year for travel expenses, and can receive other allowances for other expenses.

Before White’s contract was unanimously approved, Sewell abruptly excused himself from the meeting, thanking Houston County Schools for giving him the opportunity for a 42-year career in various positions. Before leaving, he turned down his name placard as many in attendance expressed confusion.

Board Chairman Scott Thomas indicated that Sewell informed him beforehand that he was planning to excuse himself before White’s contract was voted upon.

White will be conducting future meetings with Sewell’s recommendation until he is officially sworn in.