In the Internet age when a vast amount of information has become widely accessible, people can gather facts about their interests and needs in the bat of an eye.

Local government officials said residents in the Wiregrass region have this luxury as well, because they've been open and transparent about Dothan City Commission meetings.

"There's so much information on your websites nowadays. We update them, keep them and keep it very relevant. That includes projects that we have going on in the city road projects, timelines on those road projects and who to call if you have a problem. There's just so much information there that is at their hand," Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said.

Where to find the agendas for city commission meetings

In order to find an agenda for the city commission meetings, you can visit www.dothan.org/99/Agendas-Minutes. Under the "government" tab, there's a section for the commission's agenda, district maps and meeting locations.

Not only does the Dothan City Commission keep info about their meetings up-to-date on the website, but they also have an app as well that details their meeting agendas.

"So they can not only do that from their computer at home, but they can do a lot of — almost all of that — from an app...Just about everyone has a smartphone these days. I would say that probably digitally is where a lot of public information is dispersed," Saliba said.

How to find the city commission meetings

The Dothan City Commission meets on the second floor of the Dothan Civic Center on the first and third Tuesday of each month. You can find the center at 126 North Saint Andrews St. #214

If someone cannot join Dothan City Commission meetings in person, they can find a live stream on the City of Dothan AL YouTube channel. Access to these meetings has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. When it first struck, the meetings were completely remote and calls were held via the videotelephony software Zoom.

"It's really hard to get information out to people, because a lot of times they're just busy in their lives, jobs, family, things that are going on that they have to do. It's hard for them to make time to be online. I think that after COVID, the benefits that may have come from that would have been that. There are more people and governments like us, but others are livestreaming meetings," Saliba said.

Before COVID, there were not any livestreams via YouTube for their meetings. People could only be updated via their website.

The Alabama Public Records Law "grants citizens the right to inspect and copy public writings. Pursuant to the statute, every citizen has a right to inspect and take a copy of any public writing of the state, except as otherwise expressly provided by statute."

The Dothan City Commission abides by this public information statute by publishing agendas the Thursday or Friday morning prior to their scheduled Tuesday meeting. Saliba aids in the posting of these agendas so the community can observe the information and determine if it is something of concern.

Public records have to be requested from the City of Dothan's website. If a person wanted to request state-level documents, they would have to request a form from the Municipal Court. The request could take up to a week before its completion and availability to the person.