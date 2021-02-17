How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in the Wiregrass

Local hospitals, health departments, some primary care and urgent clinics, and pharmacies are now vaccinating frontline healthcare workers, first responders, people age 65 and older, and other groups in critical workforce areas.
Those groups listed in the plan include:
• Corrections officers
• Food and agriculture workers
• U.S. Postal Service workers
• Manufacturing workers
• Grocery store workers
• Public transit workers
• People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education)
• Childcare workers
• Judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
On Monday, Feb. 8 the Alabama Department of Public Health fully rolled out vaccinations to people identified in Phase 1b of its vaccination allocation plan, which also includes people living in congregate settings, while also beginning to implement some of Phase 1c.
In the Wiregrass, vaccinations are mostly being administered by appointment or pre-registration for the time-being though there are a few walk-up clinics in other areas of the state.
There are several vaccination providers in the Wiregrass, although each has a different process for administering the vaccine to the public and some have limited quantities on hand:
Barbour County
• Barbour County Health Department
• Mainstreet Family Care in Eufaula
• Medical Center Barbour is only vaccinating Barbour County residents by appointment-only at this time.
•SARHA Clayton Family Health Center
Coffee County
• Coffee County Health Department
•Enterprise Walmart on Boll Weevil Circle -- click here to register for the vaccine.
•SARHA Enterprise Children’s Center and Family Medicine
Covington County
• Covington County Health Department,
• Mainstreet Family Care in Andalusia is administering vaccinations for those registering through its portal at this link.
•Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp is currently doing vaccination clinics for select eligible groups of people. No appointments are available at this time.
•Andalusia Walmart on M. Luther King Drive – click here to register for an appointment.
•Andalusia Health
Dale County
• Dale County Health Department
• Dale Medical Center is making appointments for its vaccine clinic, currently held two days a week. You can make an appointment by visiting dalemedical.org or call 334-443-1362 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. A representative will call you with the date and time of your appointment.
•Ozark Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 South – click here to register for an appointment.
Geneva County
• Geneva County Health Department
•SARHA Slocomb Family Health Center
•SARHA Geneva Family Health Center
Henry County
• Henry County Health Department
•Mike’s Discount Pharmacy in Abbeville
•Abbeville Pharmacy
Houston County
• Houston County Health Department
• Dothan’s Southeast Health is administering the vaccine to the public via an outdoor drive-thru clinic in its West Parking Garage. Dothan’s Southeast Health has also created a portal to request an appointment by visiting southeasthealth.org/covid19vaccine/.
• Dothan Pediatric Clinic is administering shots at the Houston County Farm Center in weekly clinics. A consent form has been distributed in several local churches. Others that want an appointment can pick up a consent form at the Houston County Farm Center.
•American Family Care (Dothan) recently began administering the Moderna vaccine to people in eligible groups identified by the ADPH. To make an appointment, click here.
•AllSouth Urgent Care (Dothan) on Montgomery Highway is administering the vaccine by appointment. To register, sign up here.
•Dothan City Schools is holding clinics for its employees, including teachers and support staff.
•Dothan Walmart Supercenter pharmacies on South Oates Street and Montgomery Highway are now administering the vaccine. Register online at this link.
•Sam’s Club pharmacy on Ross Clark Circle is administering the vaccine as well to members and non-members. Visit this link to register.
•Mike’s Pharmacy in Dothan on South Oates Street
Pike County
• Troy Regional Medical Center is only administering the vaccine to healthcare workers and first responders for the timebeing.
•SARHA Doctors Center
•Charles Henderson Child Health Center
•Troy Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 South – click here to register for an appointment.
•Byrd Drug Company
The Alabama Department of Public Health also recently created an online map of other vaccination sites that have been selected to administer the vaccine as more providers receive them. The aim is to simplify the process when more groups qualify to receive them.
The ADPH urges individuals to not call their local provider directly to inquire about appointments, but instead call the vaccine hotline or register online, if possible.
To schedule an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccination, individuals may call the ADPH toll-free phone number at 1-855-566-5333. Telephone calls are answered from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Due to massive call volume, callers to the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline are encouraged to try their call again later if they get a busy signal, state officials said.
The ADPH recently launched its online scheduling portal where people can also find the latest on drive-thru clinics, walk-in clinics, and appointment-only clinics around the state.
*On Jan. 20, the ADPH removed several hospitals as vaccination sites.
This article will be updated as new avenues of getting vaccinated are made available.