How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in the Wiregrass

The ADPH urges individuals to not call their local provider directly to inquire about appointments, but instead call the vaccine hotline or register online, if possible.

To schedule an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccination, individuals may call the ADPH toll-free phone number at 1-855-566-5333. Telephone calls are answered from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Due to massive call volume, callers to the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline are encouraged to try their call again later if they get a busy signal, state officials said.

The ADPH recently launched its online scheduling portal where people can also find the latest on drive-thru clinics, walk-in clinics, and appointment-only clinics around the state.

*On Jan. 20, the ADPH removed several hospitals as vaccination sites.

This article will be updated as new avenues of getting vaccinated are made available.