How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Wiregrass

Local hospitals and health departments are now vaccinating frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and people age 75 and older.
In Alabama, vaccinations are only being administered by appointment.
There are several vaccination locations in the Wiregrass:
• Barbour County: Barbour County Health Department, Medical Center Barbour, Mainstreet Family Care in Eufaula
• Coffee County: Coffee County Health Department, Medical Center Enterprise
• Covington County: Covington County Health Department, Andalusia Regional Hospital, Mainstreet Family Care in Andalusia
• Dale County: Dale County Health Department, Dale Medical Center
• Geneva County: Geneva County Health Department
• Henry County: Henry County Health Department
• Houston County: Houston County Health Department, Flowers Hospital, Southeast Health
• Pike County: Pike County Health Department, Troy Regional Medical Center
The Alabama Department of Public Health also recently created an online map of other vaccination sites, other than hospitals, that have been selected to administer the vaccine.
The aim is to simplify the process when more groups qualify to receive them.
But ADPH says the state’s allocation is small, so many of these locations don’t have vaccine on hand:
• Dothan: Mike’s Southside Pharmacy, Dothan Medical Associates, P.C., AllSouth Urgent Care on Montgomery Highway, Dothan Pediatric Clinic
• Geneva: SARHA Geneva Family Health Center
• Troy: SARHA Doctors Center, Byrd Drug Company
The ADPH urges individuals to not call their local provider directly to inquire about appointments, but instead call the vaccine hotline or register online, if possible.
To schedule an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccination, individuals may call the ADPH toll-free phone number at 1-855-566-5333. Telephone calls are answered from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Due to massive call volume, callers to the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline are encouraged to try their call again later if they get a busy signal, state officials.
The ADPH is working on creating an online portal to make it easier for people to make appointments.
Dothan’s Southeast Health has also created a portal for people 75 and older to request an appointment by visiting southeasthealth.org/covid19vaccine/.
Once the appointment is confirmed, patients will be notified either by email, phone call, or text message for their appointment date and time. Appointments will not be scheduled by telephone or in-person at SE Health. All vaccines will be administered by appointment and walk-ins will not be accepted.
This article will be updated as new avenues of getting vaccinated are made available.