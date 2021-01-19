How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Wiregrass

The aim is to simplify the process when more groups qualify to receive them.

But ADPH says the state’s allocation is small, so many of these locations don’t have vaccine on hand:

• Dothan: Mike’s Southside Pharmacy, Dothan Medical Associates, P.C., AllSouth Urgent Care on Montgomery Highway, Dothan Pediatric Clinic

• Geneva: SARHA Geneva Family Health Center

• Troy: SARHA Doctors Center, Byrd Drug Company

The ADPH urges individuals to not call their local provider directly to inquire about appointments, but instead call the vaccine hotline or register online, if possible.

To schedule an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccination, individuals may call the ADPH toll-free phone number at 1-855-566-5333. Telephone calls are answered from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Due to massive call volume, callers to the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline are encouraged to try their call again later if they get a busy signal, state officials.

The ADPH is working on creating an online portal to make it easier for people to make appointments.