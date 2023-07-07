More than a week after the United States Supreme Court rejected affirmative action in college admissions, institutes of higher education in the Wiregrass community addressed questions about what the decision could mean for their admission process.

Many universities thus far have voiced that they will still find a way to admit more Black and Hispanic students despite the ruling on affirmative action. Colleges in the Wiregrass region were no different in evaluating their admission process as a result from the SCOTUS ruling.

SCOTUS overturned admission plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, ruling that race-conscious admission policies violate the Constitution.

Affirmative action originally stemmed from the Civil Rights movements of the 1960s. It weighs ethnicity, race and background in admission decisions to serve as an effective remedy to address historic and contemporary discrimination.

When asked how this will impact colleges in the Wiregrass, here’s how colleges in the Wiregrass responded:

Enterprise/Wallace Community College

The community colleges in the Wiregrass area such as Enterprise State Community College, and Wallace Community College with locations in Dothan and Eufaula, fall under the Alabama Community College system, which issued this statement:

“The Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action will have no impact on student admissions at Alabama’s 24 community and technical colleges. Our colleges are open admission, which gives us the opportunity to educate and train every Alabamian who chooses our colleges as part of their educational path,” the Alabama Community College System stated.

Troy University

At Troy University, officials expect no difference in their admission process. They said the decision has no impact on Troy University.

“At Troy, we draw from a large and diverse pool of potential applicants from traditional age groups through adult learners largely from an area of the country that is, itself, racially and economically diverse. Our admissions policies at Troy have been consistently open and fair to all applicants, and there are no limits on numbers of students admitted.

“We believe in providing a level playing field for all students, foreign and domestic, traditional age or adult, regardless of race or ethnicity. Troy University has long embraced a philosophy of inclusiveness and diversity, and our focus has been and will continue to be on students and their success,” Troy University said in its statement on the decision.