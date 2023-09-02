Celebrating Labor Day for businesses such as the Southern Anchor Fresh Market encapsulates what small business can do for the Wiregrass community.

The Southern Fresh Market is a part of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce. The small business at 105 South Cherokee Ave. Suite 1 aims to grow its support for the Commerce in the coming years.

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce is a membership agency that advances interests of the community in sides such as commercially, civically, and financially.

Southern Fresh Market

The Southern Fresh Market supplies fish, beef, boiled peanuts and more. His business has grown in size and attracted over 6,000 followers on Facebook.

“The food industry has became a lost art. Sharing all this good food with the community is what we are all about. We want to provide higher-quality products than what people get in the grocery store,” Northcutt said.

The fresh market advances the nature of food service and a commitment to the Wiregrass community. Northcutt sponsors local high schools teams and sells spirit cards to raise money for athletic programs.

“As this business grows, we want to add jobs to the market and support the local fisheries and local fishermen. As of right now we only employ two 18-year old kids, because we are somewhat new,” Northcutt said.

Northcutt said being personable with the community has been the focal point behind the growth of his business, as well as his relationship with the people in the Wiregrass. When a customer walks in the door, they are greeted by the staff and have a conversation about what they desire to eat.

“We want to treat these customers as if they are guests in our own home. I want to show them what they like to eat. Food is a love language. What better way to show someone you love them than bringing them something good to eat,” Northcutt said.

The customers are welcomed to send a text to Northcutt any time they have any questions. The relationship is built upon having those interpersonal conversations when they walk in the door.