HudsonAlpha laying groundwork for Wiregrass initiative

There’s a lot of promise in HudsonAlpha Wiregrass.

Genomic research, educational outreach, entrepreneur recruitment, citizen science, economic development, and stronger peanut varieties – these are all great things, but they don’t happen overnight.

HudsonAlpha Wiregrass, a partnership between the Huntsville-based HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology and the City of Dothan, officially began operations Oct. 1. However, the nonprofit institute has been visibly laying the groundwork for what’s to come since the partnership was announced in August.

HudsonAlpha President Dr. Neil Lamb has spoken to a Dothan Civic Center full of local school teachers. Lamb and the members of the HudsonAlpha leadership team were guests at a recent Tuesday Rotary Club meeting. They’ve met with school superintendents, local business leaders, farmers, and stakeholders. They’ve toured museums, community gardens, and other places in the Wiregrass, learning all they can about the people and the area.

“I think it’s critical that we get a sense of the community and the opportunities and the landscape and the players,” Lamb said. “If we come in and say, ‘This is what we did in Huntsville, and we’re going to do it here,’ that’s a sure recipe for failure. Every community has its own unique components, its own opportunities, its places to plug in; and by listening and starting those discussions and looking for connections, that really is the best recipe for success.”

Dean Mitchell, previously the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, was chosen to lead HudsonAlpha Wiregrass as its director. Eventually, HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will be housed in the planned Wiregrass Innovation and Arts Center, which is part of Dothan’s larger City Center project to enhance downtown.

In the meantime, Mitchell is working from an office at the Wiregrass Foundation. As local staff is added, Mitchell said additional space will be sought until the innovation center is built.

And what should Wiregrass residents expect from HudsonAlpha?

At its Huntsville campus, HudsonAlpha conducts genomic research to improve human health, create new medicines, and develop sustainable farming practices. Genomics is the study of an organism’s complete genetic information and how an organism’s genes work together and with the surrounding environment.

While it’s a nonprofit institute, the HudsonAlpha campus is also home to emerging and established biotech businesses, providing both space and scientific support for companies. There is Theos Health, a company that specializes in virtual telehealth visits using a proprietary platform. Everbloom Health is a company that has created a kidney-friendly food product to help kidney patients on renal diets. An oncology company called Celsion is working on innovative cancer treatments.

Since 2006, HudsonAlpha has had a $3.2-billion economic impact on the state of Alabama. It has created 2,300 jobs and recruited 50 biotech companies to the campus in Huntsville.

HudsonAlpha Wiregrass research will start with peanuts – a logical place to start given the amount of peanuts produced in the Wiregrass.

Students from a handful of local schools will be growing peanuts as part of a pilot project and actually playing a role in developing new peanut varieties. As soon as a peanut plant develops, students will be able to extract DNA for sequencing back at HudsonAlpha’s labs.

Kelly East, vice president of educational outreach for HudsonAlpha, said the first workshops are scheduled for the spring. East said HudsonAlpha will get input from teachers on how the research project will work best in their schools – whether it’s through biology, agri-science or computer science classes – and what support they will need.

“We’re not throwing them into the deep end without a safety raft,” East said. “We’re going to come alongside.”

Conversations have already begun about the potential ideas for business entrepreneurs in the Wiregrass and who could serve as good mentors.

Plans also include working closer with the Wiregrass Research Center in Headland as well as Auburn University and Tuskegee University, Lamb said.

What research and work comes after peanuts will depend. It could involve research improving the drought tolerance of other crops or identifying new crops that might grow well in the Wiregrass soil and temperatures.

Farmers, Lamb said, are already acquainted with the power of genetics to shape the crops they plant.

“If you’re a farmer, you are an innovator,” Lamb said. “You already have to adjust to changing conditions and make a decision every year about what you plant and how you plant it and how you care for it … I don’t think it will feel foreign to our farmers, and I hope that they’ll see the work we’re doing at HudsonAlpha as a way to truly help them go farther.”