HudsonAlpha Wiregrass has announced the 12 members of its first Community Engagement Committee.

The goals of the committee are to identity and recommend potential opportunities that advance the goals of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass, provide non-binding recommendations on topics relevant to the work of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass to City of Dothan and HudsonAlpha leadership, and increase overall awareness of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass efforts.

We’re excited to spread the word of the incredible work the education, research, and economic development teams are doing at HudsonAlpha Wiregrass for the City of Dothan and surrounding communities,” Dean Mitchell, HudsonAlpha Wiregrass director, said in a press release. “These 12 incredible members of the community will play a very important and vital role by utilizing their free time to spread the word and help shape the direction of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass.”

Seven members were appointed by the City of Dothan, while five were appointed by HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. Each member will serve four-year terms and can serve a maximum of two consecutive terms.

The committee is composed of people who represent the agricultural, educational, and business interests of Dothan and the Wiregrass region.

The following people make up HudsonAlpha Wiregrass' inaugural Community Engagement Committee:

Josh McCoy – Thompson Farms in Headland; Stephen Holland – Property Champions Real Estate in Dothan; Michael Jackson – director at Aunt Katie’s Community Garden; Chris Kelly – Kelly Seed in Geneva County; Kimberly Trotter – Mayor of Rehobeth; Paula Dean – Houston Academy educator; Melanie Hill – Dothan City School Board; Dr. Marnix Heersink – Co-Founder of Eye Center South; Jillian Etress – Cottonwood High School teacher; Chris Parker – Director of Wiregrass Research and Experiment Station; Troy Fountain – President of Wiregrass Foundation; and Delvick McKay – HR director at City of Dothan and Tuskegee University graduate.