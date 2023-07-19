HudsonAlpha Wiregrass has made a big impact on the region since the City of Dothan announced its partnership with the research institute late last year.

“It’s been an incredible pleasure and privilege to work across the region with different individuals and stakeholders to explore the opportunities for HudsonAlpha Wiregrass,” Dr. Neil Lamb, president of HudsonAlpha, said.

During a regular meeting of the Dothan City Commission on Monday, Lamb provided an update to commissioners on what the institution has worked on over the last six months.

HudsonAlpha Wiregrass has been doing research for developing new plant varieties and working on ways to expand the Wiregrass agriscience economy and spark student interest in agriscience and genomics.

“The past six months have been about laying the groundwork and having lots of conversations with stakeholders,” Lamb said. “We’ve met with 100 business leaders in innovation roundtables to have conversations around the ag industry’s future and how HudsonAlpha can recruit that into the community.”

One of the programs launched this year was the Wiregrass Peanut Project. During the project, over 100 students from four local schools had the opportunity to plant peanuts, extract the DNA from them, and analyze the peanut’s characteristics.

“There are 160 students in area high schools that have been genomic scientists, helping us develop a new variety of peanut,” Lamb said.

Lamb knew Dothan was the right area for HudsonAlpha Wiregrass and said the community has embraced them. He is looking forward to what the future has in store.

“It’s exciting,” Lamb said. “Mayor Saliba told me in one of our first meetings that Dothan is the right place because this is the right time, and we’ve got the right people. The first six months have been a fantastic start, and now we’re focused on what comes next.”

In other action Tuesday, the city commission:

— Approved an application for a Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine License (Off Premises Only) for Farm Stores AL 1001, 301 Haven Drive, by Tommy Joe Cutts, P.O.A.

— Declared certain properties as creating a nuisance, constituting a hazard to the public health, safety, and convenience of the citizens of the City of Dothan, and authorized the demolition and removal of the said structures.

— Confirmed the costs incurred in structure abatement proceedings for properties determined to be nuisances and turned the amounts over to the county tax collector to be added to the next regular bills for taxes levied against the properties.

— Confirmed the costs incurred in the weed abatement of properties determined to be nuisances and turned the amounts over to the county tax collector to be added to the next regular bills for taxes levied against the respective lots and/or parcels.

— Entered into a contract with Volkert, Inc. for professional services to update the Southeast Wiregrass MPO Bicycle, Pedestrian, and Greenways Plan at a cost of $175,235, agreed to fund the city’s 20% portion of the project cost, and appropriated funds for said contract.

— Adopted the 2021 Southeast Alabama Regional Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

— Accepted funding from the United States Secret Service for participation in the Birmingham Field Office Cyber Fraud Task Force for reimbursement of equipment totaling $499.98.

— Entered into an agreement between Rose Hill Senior Center and Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to comply with requirements of the Center for Workforce Inclusion Senior Community Service Employment Program, operated under Title V of the Older Americans Act.

— Entered into an agreement between Rose Hill Senior Center and Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to comply with requirements of the Alabama Department of Senior Services Senior Community Service Employment Program, operated under Title V of the Older Americans Act.

— Entered into a Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Agreement with the United States Department of Transportation to prepare a city-wide equitable safety action plan at a Federal/City cost share of 80/20, with City funds estimated to be $58,834, and appropriated funds for said agreement.

— Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame to provide inductee plaques to be mounted outside Rip Hewes Stadium.

— Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Wolfpack Band Boosters, Inc. to establish responsibilities and procedures for operating three concession stands at Rip Hewes Stadium.

— Awarded the bid, entered into a contract and issued a notice to proceed to McCord Contract Floors, Inc., for the new wall tile and flooring at Westgate Wellness Pool Project in the amount of $536,457, and appropriated funds for said contract.

— Completed the contract with Lewis Construction, LLC for the Water World Renovations Phase III Project for a final total amount of $2,957,396, which amount includes a change order deduction of $106,603 resulting from construction modifications.

— Adopted the City of Dothan 2024 Rebuild Alabama Transportation Plan.

— Entered into an agreement with Alabama Power to obtain a license to grade in an easement and to construct and maintain a parking area and driveway at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center.

— Amended Resolution No. 2023-99, an agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration for reimbursement of overtime expenses, to reflect an increase in one of the pay areas, and appropriated funds for said amendment.

— Created the HudsonAlpha Wiregrass Community Engagement Committee to serve in an advisory capacity.

— Approved payment of invoices for the month of June 2023 in the amount of $18,550,696.

— Awarded bids and approving other purchases over $15,000 by the city.

— Approved advance travel requests for city employees.